Whitmer appoints Freedom Fund leader as new GOP state canvasser

Lansing — The executive director of the conservative Michigan Freedom Fund will serve on the Board of State Canvassers for the next four years, replacing former canvasser Aaron Van Langevelde whom the Republican Party declined to renominate after he cast the deciding November vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win in Michigan.

Tony Daunt of DeWitt will serve through Jan. 31, 2025, as the second Republican member of the four-member bipartisan board.

Daunt and the Michigan Freedom Fund have spoken out about false and unproven election claims and, on Monday, Daunt said Van Langevelde acted appropriately in choosing to certify Biden's 154,000-vote lead in Michigan.

Whitmer, a Democrat, also renominated Jeannette Bradshaw of Ortonville as one of two Democratic members of the four-member board. She has served on the board since 2013, and her new term will keep her on the board through Jan. 31, 2025.

Republican Norm Shinkle and Democrat Julie Matuzak are not up for renomination to the board until 2023.

The Michigan Republican Party on Jan. 8 nominated Daunt along with party activists Tori Sachs and Linda Lee Tarver for the position.

They declined to renominate Van Langevelde, arguing he didn't express interest in the position.

Van Langevelde told The Detroit News Monday he was never approached for the position and said he was not surprised by the decision.

“My conscience is clear, and I am confident that my decision is on the right side of the law and history,” Van Langevelde said in a Monday statement. “Time will tell that those who spread misinformation and tried to overturn the election were wrong, and they should be held responsible for the chaos and confusion they have caused.”

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.