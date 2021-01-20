Biden, Harris become president, vice president

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden was sworn in Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a nation divided by a disputed election and a politicized pandemic.

The Delaware Democrat and former senator at age 78 became the oldest president to take office when he was sworn in shortly before noon in the solemn ritual of American democracy, marking the peaceful transfer of power.

Speaking at the U.S. Capitol — where just two weeks ago a mob stormed through the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the election results — Biden acknowledged both the challenges and opportunities his administration will face in healing the nation from partisan divisions and an ongoing pandemic.

"The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded," Biden said at the beginning of his inaugural speech. "We learned again that democracy is fragile and democracy is precious, and this hour democracy has prevailed."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is also making history on several levels Wednesday as she became the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman in the White House.

Five people died during the attempted insurrection at the Capitol, including a Capitol Police officer. It marked the cap of nearly a year of overlapping crises, including a presidential election rife with partisan divisions, a civil rights movement demanding an end to police brutality, and a raging pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans, including nearly 14,000 Michiganians.

"We face them all at once, presenting this nation with one of the gravest responsibilities we’ve had," Biden said during the inaugural speech. "Now we’re going to be tested. Are we going to step up, all of us?"

Biden often referred to his campaign as a "battle for the soul of a nation" against President Donald Trump, and the theme of Wednesday's ceremony is "America United." The new president aims to take the first steps to heal the chasm between a polarized citizenry with his inaugural speech.

"We look ahead in our uniquely American way – restless, bold, optimistic – and set our sights on a nation we know we can be, and we must be," he said. "The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us… We’ve come so far. But we still have far to go. We’ll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter peril and significant possibilities."

The scope of inaugural festivities was dramatically scaled back compared with those of recent history. Planners are keeping crowd sizes small and socially distanced to address serious threats to public health and security.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, attending the ceremony with Flint physician Bobby Mukkamala, said it felt "more solemn" than at previous inaugurations due to the chaos that wracked the Capitol two weeks ago.

This inauguration "represents the resilience of our democracy," Kildee said. "It’s one thing to have a democracy that works when everything goes right. It's something else to see it work when the president, and at least in the House the majority of one party, tries to undermine democracy. And still, here we are.​​​"

Members of the public were urged not to attend, and officials closed off the National Mall and most downtown streets to discourage people from trying to get close.

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm attended the ceremony and said it represents "a new page for America that is a unified page."

Biden tapped Granholm to lead the U.S. Department of Energy, which she said was because of her "focus on jobs in America in clean energy" and experience in Michigan weathering the Great Recession and moving the auto industry toward an electric future.

"It’s a huge moment for us as a nation to move forward in this new sector where there will be millions of jobs created," Granholm said. "And that’s what Joe Biden is all about: jobs, jobs, jobs.”

Several other Michigan VIPs were expected to be on hand to witness the ceremony on the west front of the Capitol, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Gov. Jim Blanchard. Several members of Michigan's congressional delegation planned to attend.

"It's gonna feel and look and be very different from any inaugural ceremony that we've had, but we will still be able to observe some of the hallmarks of the tradition of the passing of power, and that's what's paramount," said Whitmer, who served as a co-chair of Biden's inaugural committee.

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, was one of three Michigan Republicans who voted two weeks ago not to certify some Electoral College votes. He attended the ceremony Wednesday, noting it's time to "accept the results" and the day represents America's right to determine who their leaders will be, though he'll be a member of the "loyal opposition" under the new administration.

"This is what we do every four years to show the world that we have a free election – whether we like the outcome or not,” he said.

Rep. Peter Meijer, the freshman GOP member from Grand Rapids Township who was one of only 10 Republicans in the House to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, congratulated the new administration in a statement but urged unity, adding, "we will never solve the problems facing our nation if we let a politics of revenge take root."

Trump won't be part of the audience and departed before 9 a.m. on a flight to his resort Mar-a-Lago in Florida before the festivities get underway. Vice President Mike Pence has said he will attend instead.

After the swearing in, Biden is expected to carry out a review of the troops — a longstanding military tradition — and will then visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, joined by the Obamas, the Bushes and the Clintons.

Biden will then be escorted by members of the military from 15th Street to the White House. The traditional inaugural parade will be broadcast virtually.

