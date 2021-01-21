Federal judge grants preliminary approval to $641M Flint settlement

U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy granted preliminary approval Thursday to the $641 million settlement agreement between Flint residents and the state of Michigan over the city's water crisis.

The settlement is likely the largest in Michigan state history, affecting tens of thousands of people and resolving more than 100 cases in state and federal courts involving the lead contamination of the city's drinking water, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has said previously.

"Litigation has its benefits, but also its limitations, and the preliminary approval of this settlement does not affect or preclude other avenues of redress," Levy wrote in her ruling. "This litigation — however it concludes — need not be the final chapter of this remarkable story."

Levy's preliminary approval triggers a period when people can decide whether to participate in the deal. If they do, they can "formally object to aspects of the settlement and set forth any reasons why it should not be afforded final approval," the judge's order said.

"The court has heard from some Flint residents who have expressed frustration with aspects of this settlement," Levy wrote. "Though the court’s role in responding to these concerns is limited, these impacted individuals may join the settlement and still continue in the political process to seek the justice they have told the Court this settlement does not provide.

"Those affected will have to decide whether the risks of litigation — and there are many — outweigh the benefit of a certain resolution with the settling defendants.

