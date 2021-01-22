Indoor dining at Michigan restaurants, bars will reopen Feb. 1 at 25% capacity

Lansing — Indoor dining at restaurants in Michigan will resume on Feb. 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Friday morning.

Whitmer announced a new epidemic order that will allow indoor dining and non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households. The new order will last three weeks once it takes effect, according to a press release.

"The pause has worked," Whitmer said. "The efforts we have made together to protect our families, frontline workers and hospitals have dramatically reduced cases and we have saved lives. Now, we are confident that starting Feb. 1, restaurants can resume indoor dining with safety measures in place."

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars has been suspended since Nov. 18 as the state experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Under the new order, restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity with up to 100 people, according to a press release. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table, and bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m.

The order will also allow for concessions at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums.

Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, welcomed the decision to reopen indoor dining. It was “overdue news,” Winslow said.

“It is now time for this administration to move aggressively towards a more comprehensive reintegration strategy, which includes prioritizing vaccination for the broader hospitality industry and establishing clear metrics for phased reopening to 100 percent capacity of indoor dining,” he said.

But state Rep. Julie Calley, R-Portland, said she is concerned the restrictions on reopened restaurants and bars are too severe.

"I’ve heard from many local business owners," Calley tweeted Friday morning. "This isn’t enough. Our state will be facing more permanent job losses."

Whitmer's Friday press conference comes as overall COVID-19 infection rates in Michigan continue to drop and 10 days before the planned reopening of indoor dining at restaurants.

Last week, Michigan reported 12-week lows for new cases and the percentage of tests bringing positive results. The positivity rate dropped to 6.7%. It was 14.2% the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.

In a Tuesday interview, Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state remains on a path toward reopening indoor dining at restaurants on Feb. 1 and has gone from having one of the highest coronavirus case rates in the nation to one of the lowest.

"Are we out of the woods? Absolutely not. I couldn’t say that more strongly," Gordon said. "But we should feel good about the path that we traveled."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services identified the state's first case of the new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7., on Saturday in an adult female living in Washtenaw County. The woman recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant originated, according to an announcement from the department.

On Thursday night, the state reported two more cases of the variant: two adult females living in Washtenaw County who were in close contact with the first person in Michigan to be diagnosed.

A report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said the variant's higher rate of transmission would lead to "more cases, increasing the number of persons overall who need clinical care, exacerbating the burden on an already strained health care system and resulting in more deaths."

