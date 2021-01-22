Michigan health director Gordon announces he's resigning

Lansing — Robert Gordon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and a key figure in the state's response to COVID-19, announced Friday he's resigning from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration.

"It's been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues," Gordon tweeted. "I look forward to the next chapter."

Within 20 minutes of Gordon's post, Whitmer's administration announced that Elizabeth Hertel would become the new director of the Department of Health and Human Services. Hertel currently serves as the senior chief deputy director for administration for the department.

"Elizabeth Hertel has dedicated her career to protecting Michiganders’ public health, and she is uniquely prepared to lead MDHHS as we continue working together to end the COVID-19 pandemic," Whitmer said.

The governor's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on why Gordon left, and Gordon's social media post provided no other details.

The announcement of Hertel's selection featured only one sentence about Gordon, who led the state's health department during a pandemic that's lasted 10 months.

"Robert Gordon has resigned from his position, and the governor has accepted his resignation," the press release from the governor's office said.

Recently, Gordon was a volunteer who helped with President Joe Biden's transition to his new administration. Biden officially took office on Wednesday.

During the transition, Gordon was designated as one of two "team leads" for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He previously served as acting deputy director at the White House Office of Management and Budget under former President Barack Obama and also worked in policy development at the U.S. Department of Education.

On Friday, before announcing his resignation, Gordon signed an epidemic order that will allow Michigan restaurants to begin offering indoor dining at 25% capacity on Feb. 1. But Gordon didn't appear at the governor's press conference, where the new order was annou.

