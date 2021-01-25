Gov. Whitmer, new health director to provide COVID-19 update

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her new health director, Elizabeth Hertel, will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The press conference comes three days after Robert Gordon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, abruptly resigned, and the governor announced restaurants will be able to offer indoor dining on Feb. 1.

"It's been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues," Gordon tweeted Friday afternoon. "I look forward to the next chapter."

Within 20 minutes of Gordon's post, Whitmer's administration announced that Hertel would become the new director of the Department of Health and Human Services. Hertel had served as the senior chief deputy director for administration for the department.

Also appearing at Monday's press conference will be Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive.

Also, on Friday, Whitmer announced a new epidemic order that will allow indoor dining at restaurants to resume at 25% capacity on Feb. 1. Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, indoor dining was suspended on Nov. 18.

But Michigan's COVID-19 infection rates have decreased. Last week, the state reported 12,535 new cases, the lowest weekly total in 14 weeks.

But winter contact high school sports — including girls and boys basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling — remain non-contact through Feb. 21, said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl in a statement last week.

