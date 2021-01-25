Wixom man swung hockey stick 10 times in 'brutal' Capitol assault, prosecutor says

Federal prosecutors have alleged a 30-year-old Wixom man arrested after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol struck law enforcement at least 10 times with a hockey stick before "rallying" others to climb through broken windows into the building.

Michael Joseph Foy, who was a Marine, will appear for a Monday detention hearing in Detroit federal court to determine whether he should be released before his case proceeds in Washington, D.C., district court.

Federal prosecutors on Sunday argued Foy's actions on Jan. 6 "were among the most violent of all participants" and asked the court to keep him detained as his case proceeds.

"Images and video taken at the Capitol show Foy attacking officers guarding the doors," Assistant U.S. Attorney Hank Moon wrote. "The scene is chaotic, graphic and brutal."

Foy last week was charged with entering a restricted building with the intent to disrupt government business while carrying a dangerous weapon, a 10-year felony; interfering with law enforcement during civil disorder, a five-year felony; forcibly assaulting an officer of the U.S., a 20-year felony; and obstructing an official proceeding, a 20-year felony.

In his Sunday motion to keep Foy detained, Moon laid out a Jan. 6 sequence of events at the Capitol pieced together from photos, video and police body camera footage from the day.

A few moments before the alleged hockey stick attack, "Foy threw what appears to be a sharpened pole at the officers," Moon wrote.

Moments later, rioters rushed officers guarding an entry to the Capitol and pulled them into the crowd. Video from people in the crowd as well as police body camera video show Foy "swung (and appears to have struck officers with) his hockey stick no fewer than 10 times," Moon wrote. The defendant beat officers in the "face, head, neck and body area," he said.

After the alleged assault, Moon wrote, Foy moved toward a broken window where he appeared to take "a leadership role in the chaos," shouting to the crowd before crawling through the window and into the building.

"A photograph taken from Foy's cell phone shows some of the rioters standing in the Capitol, glass on the carpet, tables overturned, destruction evident," Moon wrote.

Foy's behavior appeared to have "escalated" from a Nov. 6 protest at the TCF Center in Detroit, where he appeared to have brought no weapons, Moon wrote. He also participated in a Nov. 14 "Stop the Steal" rally in Lansing.

Prosecutors also expressed concern over Foy's alleged substance abuse, noting he reported drinking 10 beers a day, and his mental health history, which was detailed in a sealed document.

Prosecutors noted Foy had access to two long guns at his home. His mother, who could serve as Foy's "third-party custodian," has about 10 firearms at her home but offered to remove them if needed.

"Given his history and characteristics, Foy's detention is appropriate in this case," Moon wrote.

