Trump campaign disavows notice linking him to ‘Patriot Party’

Mark Niquette

Bloomberg

Donald Trump’s campaign is disavowing any affiliation with the Patriot Party, and the former president currently has no plans to break from the Republican Party to pursue a third party, an adviser confirmed.

The Trump campaign filed a notice with the Federal Election Commission on Monday that the former president is not associated with a fundraising effort by the Patriot Party, as suggested in a Jan. 22 filing by Michael Joseph Gaul of Georgia.

The Trump campaign has no affiliation with the Patriot Party and wanted the notice on the public record so donors aren’t misled about whether their contributions would be benefit Trump, according to the filing.

Trump “has no knowledge of Patriot Party’s activities whatsoever,” the filing said.

Trump, who left office Jan. 20 amid a growing rift in the Republican Party between the faction loyal to him and members who want to move on from the former president after the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, is not currently considering a third party, campaign adviser Jason Miller told CNN in a story he later tweeted and confirmed.

Miller told CNN that Trump is committed to re-electing Republicans. The former president has also said he may run again in 2024 and plans to work to defeat Republicans he doesn’t think were supportive enough, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who refused to help overturn election results at Trump’s urging.