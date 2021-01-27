Michigan House GOP plan would halt state decisions on school closures

Lansing — A COVID-19 relief plan introduced by Michigan House Republicans on Wednesday aims to block Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration from making future decisions to stop in-person instruction and school sports.

The plan, which was revealed the same day as the Democratic governor's State of the State address, ties $2.1 billion in education funding to the approval of a law that shifts the power to issue orders affecting in-person learning and sports away from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according to a press release.

Instead, local health departments would have the authority to make the decisions. House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, noted that dozens of school districts haven't had in-person classes since March.

"That’s hurting kids in ways we can’t even imagine, and not just academically,” Albert said. "The disruption of sports and other extracurricular activities also takes a major toll. It’s going to take years for some of these students to recover academically.

"I will do everything possible to get kids safely in the classroom now."

In recent days, school administrators, parents and coaches have expressed frustration with Whitmer for suspending winter high school sports until Feb. 21.

The governor has cited the COVID-19 variant, which is believed to be more contagious and has begun spreading in Michigan, as her reason for the decision. At least 17 suspected cases of the variant have been found in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

"Our job is to try to curtail the spread of this new variant in Michigan," Whitmer said Monday. "We've got to not let our guard down. We've re-engaged restaurants to a certain extent. That will increase the amount of people who are out and about. And I think it's important that we stay very focused on where the numbers are before we take additional steps."

On Jan. 19, the governor proposed her own $5.6 billion COVID-19 relief plan, which would rely heavily on dollars from the federal government. Her plan features $2 billion for schools, $225 million for economic development programs and an extension of unemployment benefits.

Republicans who control the Michigan House revealed their own $3.5 billion plan on Wednesday. It would provide $415 million to help restaurants and other small businesses that lost revenue because of COVID-19 restrictions and $135 million for a voluntary, in-person summer semester for schools.

Schools could also receive up to $250 in additional assistance per student it they commit to reopening in-person instruction by Feb. 15, according to the plan. Whitmer has encouraged all districts to at least offer in-person instruction by March 1.

The House GOP plan also features $22 million for vaccine distribution and $144 million for COVID-19 testing.

