Watch: Senate panel holds hearing on Granholm energy secretary nomination

Washington — Members of a U.S. Senate panel are meeting Wednesday morning to consider the nomination of former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to serve as secretary of energy under President Joe Biden.

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources convenes at 9:30 a.m. to hear from Granholm, who will be introduced by the two most senior members of Michigan's delegation — Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph.

For subscribers:Why Granholm's energy holdings could fuel questions from senators

If confirmed, Granholm would be only the second woman to hold the position in a non-acting capacity. Hazel O'Leary was the first under President Bill Clinton.

Granholm, 61, spent two terms as governor and was known as an early proponent of renewable energy, which would be fundamental to Biden's ambitious plans to combat climate change, including a pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Her nomination has been viewed as a reflection of Biden's climate goals, as the focus of the department has traditionally been to protect the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

"Gov. Granholm is just like the state she led so effectively for eight years: hard-working, resilient, and forward-thinking," Biden said while introducing Granholm as his nominee in mid-December.

"Throughout her career, she’s worked with states, cities, business, and labor to promote a clean energy future with new jobs, new industries, cleaner and more affordable energy. Now, I'm asking her to bring that vision and faith in America to the Department of Energy."

The post would mean leading a $35 billion-a-year agency tasked with oversight of the country's energy supply and electric grid, security of the nation's nuclear arsenal, research at 17 national laboratories and the environmental cleanup of Cold War-era nuclear weapons sites.

Granholm was the first female governor of Michigan, serving from 2003 through 2010. She shepherded the state through the first years of the Great Recession, which nearly wiped out the auto industry until it was bailed out by the federal government in 2009.

This isn't Granholm's first bid to lead the Energy Department: In 2008, she emailed the co-chair of President Barack Obama's transition team, John Podesta, asking to add her name to the list of potential candidates for energy secretary. The email was later released by WikiLeaks in a trove of hacked Podesta emails in 2016.

Ahead of her confirmation hearing, Granholm submitted a financial disclosure form listing between $4 million and $15 million worth of assets and an income of around $1.9 million last year.

Among the sources of her income was a position as board chair of the Democratic group American Bridge Foundation, which paid her more than $228,000 as an adviser and co-chair to the board. The group specializes in opposition research and video tracking of Republican candidates.

In a letter to ethics officials within the Department of Energy, Granholm said she has already resigned from her position at the foundation and with associated group Media Matters for America, which she said paid her more than $200,000 in 2020 for fundraising and consulting.

John Truscott, one of the founders of Detroit-based public relations firm Truscott Rossman and former spokesman to Republican Gov. John Engler, said Granholm's association with the group "certainly raises some serious issues" and that it's relevant for senators on the committee to question her about her affiliation with it.

"This group is interesting — these are not think tanks, they're very, very political. They're campaign organizations," Truscott said. "So it depends on how hard Republicans want to push back."

But Sandy Baruah, president of the Detroit Regional Chamber who has been involved with confirmation hearings under Republican presidents, said it isn't surprising Granholm might work with an advocacy group like this.

"The fact that the Democratic president has picked someone who is knee-deep in Democratic politics as a nominee in a Democratic nomination should not be news to anybody," Baruah said.

But Republican senators may use it as leverage to get concessions from Granholm for future policy priorities during the hearing process or to make a statement, he added.

"It depends on how big of a deal they want to make it," he said.

mburke@detroitnews.com

rbeggin@detroitnews.com