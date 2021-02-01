Michigan freshman reps get committee assignments

Washington — Michigan's two newest House members have been assigned to committees focused on the military and homeland security.

U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, a Bruce Township Republican, was appointed by GOP leaders to the House Armed Services Committee.

“The House Armed Services Committee is vital to keeping Americans at home and abroad safe," said McClain, whose district includes Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.

“I look forward to protecting our armed forces, making sure our military has the support it needs and ensuring Michigan remains at the forefront of national defense.”

In addition to Selfridge, McClain’s district includes the Blue Water Bridge to Canada.

She will join two other Michigan lawmakers on the committee, Reps. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, and Elissa Slotkin, a Holly Democrat.

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, will serve on three committees for the 117th Congress, including the House Committee on Homeland Security where Slotkin sits.

Meijer, an Iraq veteran, will also join the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, his office said.

Michigan is also represented on Foreign Affairs by sophomore Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, and on the Science, Space and Technology panel by Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills.

Meijer and Stevens also joined the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Southfield Democrat, was selected by her colleagues to serve as vice chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee that influences federal spending. She also serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

And Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, will again be the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy. Upton previously chaired the panel.

He, Slotkin and Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, are returning Michigan members of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

As Democrats take control of the Senate, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing will return to chair of the agriculture committee, and Sen. Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township will chair the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs.

