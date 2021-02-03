Senate panel set to vote on Granholm's energy secretary nomination

Washington — A Senate committee will consider Wednesday the nomination of former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to be energy secretary under President Joe Biden.

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources meets at 10 a.m. and will take up Granholm's nomination.

The former two-term governor breezed through last week's hearing before the panel with relatively little pushback on her record.

Watch:Committee considers Granholm's nomination

Granholm, 61, told senators she would protect jobs while working aggressively to transition the country to sustainable energy if confirmed to the post, talking up the market for electric car batteries, wind energy and carbon capture technology.

"We can put our workers in good-paying jobs manufacturing and installing those solutions in America," she said.

Republican senators pressed Granholm to pledge that oil, gas and coal would not be stripped from the nation's energy portfolio, and urged her not to leave workers behind in states with legacy fossil fuel production.

Granholm was governor from 2003 to 2011 and pushed renewable energy initiatives during her administration — something fundamental to Biden's plans to combat climate change, including a pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Granholm said that in states that lost traditional energy jobs, she sees an opportunity for them to specialize in making the technologies that reduce carbon emissions.

“These ‘place-based’ solutions (will) be able to take advantage of expertise and comparative advantages of states and build on that to allow them to diversify inside and outside their main industries is a partnership that we could have through the Department of Energy,” she said at the hearing.

At the agency, Granholm would oversee a $35 billion-a-year agency tasked with oversight of the country's energy supply and electric grid, maintaining and upgrading the nation's nuclear arsenal, scientific research at 17 national laboratories and the environmental cleanup of Cold War-era nuclear weapons sites.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the panel's incoming ranking Republican, last week pressed Granholm on her administration's use of taxpayer-backed incentives for battery, solar and other green energy companies, questioning whether the recipient companies created the jobs they had promised.

Barrasso asked Granholm to explain why, given that track record, the public can trust she "will be able to invest U.S. taxpayer dollars wisely."

Granholm told Barrasso the analysis he cited was inaccurate and said companies only received tax credits if they fulfilled their promises to create jobs. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy argued the record showed very few companies delivered as many jobs as they promised.

"I'm really proud, actually, of my record in Michigan," she said. Taxpayer money shouldn't be wasted, but "I hope that we don't look at some failures along the way as a reason not to invest in technologies that banks are not going to invest in because they haven't been deployed yet."

In a written follow-up with the committee, Granholm noted that the Michigan Economic Growth Authority program saw a positive return ($2.30 for every dollar invested) for the state's taxpayers, just as the Energy Department’s Loan Program Office has seen a positive return of $500 million for U.S. taxpayers in fees and interest from the borrowers — "in spite of losses on some specific guarantees."

"In stimulating job growth in a recession, as well as spurring on new industries, some projects must be expected to fail, but the experience of both MEGA and the DOE loan program show that such investment pays off in the long run," Granholm wrote.

The Canadian-born Granholm is a graduate of Harvard Law School. She was the first woman to be elected as governor of Michigan in 2002 and was reelected in 2006. She served as Michigan's attorney general from 1998-2002.

If confirmed, Granholm has said she will step down from the board of the electric bus manufacturer Proterra Inc. and divest her interests in entities tied to the energy industry.

