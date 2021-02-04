Michigan Democrats want Marjorie Taylor Greene expelled from committees

Washington — House Democratic lawmakers are poised to punish U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia for past inflammatory remarks by stripping her of her committee assignments.

House members are set to vote Thursday on a rare resolution to remove one of their own — freshman Greene — from her seats on the House Committee on Education and Labor and the Budget Committee, citing the “conduct she has exhibited."

Greene spoke on the House floor Thursday and distanced herself from some of her past statements but did not apologize. "I walked away from those things," she said.

But U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, a Democrat who sits on the education panel, said Greene must go, highlighting her past remarks embracing violence against liberals and QAnon-linked conspiracy theories about Sept. 11 and mass school shootings being hoaxes.

"This is a person who has supported the idea of assassinating the Speaker of the House. This is a person who has on video harassed a teenager after he was a victim of a mass shooting at a school, and a person who says that that and other school shooting events were false flags," Levin told The Detroit News.

"As a Jewish person, what am I supposed to say about a person who says that the wildfires in California were the result of Jewish space lasers? I mean the Republicans stripped committee assignments from one of their members before who did far less than Marjorie Taylor Greene. They do not have the courage to do so now."

"She needs to be removed," said U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Dearborn Democrat, calling Greene's remarks "outrageous."

"Someone that stalked a survivor of a school shooting and isn’t remorseful about it should think long and hard about whether they belong on an education committee."

Greene, wearing a mask that said "Free Speech," defended herself Thursday during debate on the floor, saying her past remarks don't represent her.

"I never once said any of the things that I am being accused of today during my campaign. I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress," she said.

"These were words of the past and these things do not represent me. They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values."

The top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy of California, this week disavowed Greene’s comments on school shootings, political violence and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, but said he would not remove her from committees, only reassign her.

McCarthy has accused Democrats of a partisan "power grab” in interfering with GOP committee assignments.

Republican House lawmakers warned that Thursday's resolution would introduce a dangerous precedent by effectively allowing the majority party a say in which lawmakers in the minority may serve on committees — a decision traditionally left to party leaders.

"Should the opposing party be able to decide who the other party's members are on committees? The answer to that is no," said Rep. Tim Walberg of Tipton, a senior Republican on the Education and Labor Committee.

"The Democrats would be screaming to high heaven if Kevin McCarthy were speaker and saying that (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) or in our case Rashida Tlaib or (Ilhan) Omar, because of their strong statements at times, should not be allowed to be on certain committees. That has never been done. It's been left up to the party."

Walberg noted that McCarthy had an extensive meeting with Greene and concluded that there were problems and changes would be made.

"But that's not to be made by the other party. It sets a precedent in place that could be used abused by both sides in years to come," Walberg said.

"There will be a time in the next election that the Republicans will be in majority. Democrats need to be asking themselves: Are they willing to have Speaker of the House if it's Kevin McCarthy deciding who will sit on committees?"

Rep. Bill Huizenga, a Holland Republican, said the Democrats' resolution is "unprecedented" in the history of Congress. "This has not been done ever," Huizenga told WHTC Radio Thursday.

"I don't really know her. I have read through media accounts (of her remarks) that are very disturbing, distasteful. She addressed this at a five-hour conference we had," Huizenga said.

"She disavowed any of this QAnon connection. She said she discovered lots of mistruths in what had been going on, apologized to the conference and is hoping to move on. I think that as a whole that apology was accepted," he added.

"If we're going to start doing this, I've got a few candidates on the other side of the aisle who have said some pretty controversial stuff."

Levin said the GOP's argument over precedent "makes no sense whatsoever" in light of Greene's extreme remarks.

"This is about protecting the integrity of this institution," Levin said. "A person like this, who advocates violence against other members, even assassination — there's just no place for that."

Greene, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, said Thursday that in 2017 she didn't trust the government and went looking for answers on the internet, where she discovered the far-right QAnon community.

QAnon espouses a baseless conspiracy theory that Trump is waging a campaign against “deep state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring run by Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

"The problem with that is though, is I was allowed to believe things that weren't true," she said. "That is absolutely what I regret."

Greene said the Sept. 11 attacks and school shootings "absolutely" happened and said she understands the "fear" experienced by students like Parkland survivor David Hogge because when she was 16 a schoolmate brought guns to school and took her school "hostage."

Greene in her speech criticized "cancel culture," the Black Lives Matter movement and said the media is “Just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies to divide us.”

"Big media companies can take teeny tiny pieces of words that I've said, that you have said, any of us, and can portray us and to someone that we're not. And that is wrong," Greene said.

"If this Congress is to tolerate members that condone riots that have hurt American people, attack police officers, occupied federal property, burned businesses and cities, yet wants to condemn me and crucify me in the public square for words that I said and I regret a few years ago, then I think we're in a real big problem. A very big problem."

She spoke about her Christian beliefs but did not specifically address her past comments suggesting that Muslims do not belong in government.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Detroit Democrat, said Greene ran campaign ads holding an assault rifle next to photos of Tlaib and Omar — the first two female Muslim members of the House.

"Taylor Greene demanded that @IlhanMN and myself swear in on the Christian bible instead of our Qurans," Tlaib tweeted, adding that she would vote to remove Greene from her committees.

Greene has been fundraising off of the push to expel her from her committees, tweeting she brought in over $175,000 in recent days.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Holly Democrat, said Greene had "crossed the Rubicon" when she encouraged violence and assassination of political leaders and supported anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

"When given the opportunity to apologize for both she refused to and doubled down publicly in supporting those very things," said Slotkin, who is Jewish. "I wish that the Republican caucus had done it on his own."

She noted that House Republicans in 2019 sanctioned GOP Rep. Steve King of Iowa and pulled him from his committees over racist comments.

"I'm using, frankly, the Republican standard from 2019 and applying it to her," Slotkin said of Greene.

"And let me be clear ... if there are Democratic members who meet that same threshold of inciting or supporting violence and refusing to apologize for it, they should be handled with the same approach."

