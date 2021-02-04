Michigan GOP chair claims Weiser made 'secret deal' to pay for exit of candidate

Lansing — Ron Weiser, who's poised to return as chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, is now facing a claim of brokering a "secret deal" that involved paying a former secretary of state candidate $200,000 in undisclosed GOP funds.

In a development that could alter state Republican politics two days before the chair election Saturday, current party Chairwoman Laura Cox sent an email to activists Thursday morning, revealing her concerns about the payments. In the message, Cox said Stanley Grot of Shelby Township received the money "so he would withdraw as a candidate for secretary of state" in August 2018 while Weiser was chairman.

Grot labeled the allegation "nonsense" and said Thursday he was paid for work he did for the party.

The situation raises ethical concerns about Weiser, who is also a University of Michigan regent, and the potential of violations of Michigan campaign finance law, Cox wrote in a letter addressed to GOP "activists."

"I, in good conscience, cannot sit quietly while Weiser refuses to address this enormous issue he created," Cox wrote. "I am sharing this with you because he cannot and should not be the Republican Party chair."

Cox, a former state lawmaker from Livonia, also asked GOP delegates to re-elect her as temporary chairwoman on Saturday instead of selecting Weiser for a two-year term. If she wins, Cox, who had dropped out of the race on Jan. 6, said she would immediately resign on April 3 to allow the state committee to pick a new party leader.

Weiser did not immediately respond Thursday morning to a request for comment. But Cox's message included a 14-page internal report by attorney Jon Lauderbach on the payments to Grot. Cox said she asked Lauderbach, past campaign chairman for former Attorney General Bill Schuette, to initiate the report.

In it, Lauderbach said Weiser told him that "nothing wrong" had happened with the payments to Grot. The attorney also said they arrived "at no definitive conclusion" in the report but believed "the circumstances merit further investigation."

The report is dated Jan. 15, but Cox says she knew of the payments in 2019.

"Mr. Weiser expressed a belief that this investigation is politically motivated," Lauderbach wrote. "He believes that the investigation was commenced to aid Ms. Cox’s campaign for reelection as state party chair, and hence hinder his own campaign for that office."

Lauderbach added, "Mr. Weiser reiterated his question about the timing of the investigation, asking “they've known about this for two years, why didn't they do this before?”

In her letter, Cox said she regretted "not taking action sooner." The current chairwoman said she had been respectful of Weiser's "health and family issues" and his service to Michigan Republicans. The party's bylaws require a review of party expenditures for each election cycle. That review of spending from Election Day 2018 to Election Day 2020 forced her to confront the payments to Grot, Cox said.

Ahead of the party's Aug. 25, 2018, convention, Grot, a longtime party activist from Shelby Township, abruptly withdrew from the secretary of state race on Aug. 17, 2018. Grot cited “family obligations, timing and the overall political atmosphere” as influencing his decision. He had been competing for the GOP nomination with Grosse Pointe Farms businesswoman Mary Treder Lang.

"I didn’t have a chance to win," Grot said in an interview Thursday morning. "And I knew it. That’s why I got out."

Cox said after Grot withdrew, he was paid $200,000 between Aug. 20, 2018, and Feb. 12, 2019, from the party's administrative account, a fund that can receive money from corporations and doesn't have to publicly disclose its contributions or spending. Grot said he wouldn't discuss the alleged $140,000 payment in 2019.

These types of administrative accounts, which both parties maintain in Michigan, are allowed to be secret under state law because they are not supposed to directly engage in campaigning for candidates.

Among the $200,000 paid to Grot were six $10,000 payments and a $140,000 payment that was paid two weeks before Cox became chairwoman in February 2019, according to her letter to activists. Weiser didn't seek re-election as chairman in 2019.

"The $140,000 was so substantial that the party’s CFO had to borrow from the party’s line of credit," Cox wrote in her letter.

The payments could represent "potentially serious violations of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act" if it's determined that undisclosed corporate funds were used to influence a state race, Cox wrote.

Cox also said that Weiser "admitted" to her in the spring of 2019 that he "paid $200,000 to Grot to get him out of the SOS convention race and guarantee the nomination of Grot’s opponent, Ms. Treder Lang," according to her letter.

Grot did not agree to an interview with Lauderbach, according to his preliminary report.

"The foregoing facts provide at least some circumstantial evidence that the payments to Mr. Grot may have been a quid pro quo for his withdrawal from the race for secretary of state, which could violate Michigan campaign finance laws," Lauderbach wrote. "While we arrive at no definitive conclusion here, we believe the circumstances merit further investigation."

Colleen Pero, who served as Weiser's chief of staff, denied that something improper had happened, the report said.

Grot had been tapped to help with delegate recruitment, organize events and help with legislative races in Macomb County, Pero told Lauderbach.

"I don’t think anything untoward was done," Pero said, according to the report.

