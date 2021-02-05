Tlaib urges GOP colleagues to take Jan. 6 attack seriously

Washington — In an emotional floor speech, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib pleaded Thursday with her Republican colleagues to take the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol seriously.

The Detroit Democrat spoke near the end of an hour of lawmaker speeches reflecting on the riot, in which five people died nearly a month ago. She recounted the many death threats she has received during her time in Congress and said she worries about the lives of her staff on Capitol Hill.

"I never thought that they would feel unsafe here. And so I asked my colleagues to please try not to dehumanize what's happening. This is real," she added, referencing incidents of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 and the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

"All of it is led by hate rhetoric like this," Tlaib said. "So I urge my colleagues to please, please take what happened on January 6 seriously. It will lead to more death. And we can do better. We must do better."

She blamed rhetoric coming from the right, as she glanced at the Republican side of the chamber. Her remarks followed a vote in the Democratic-led House Thursday to strip GOP U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia of her committee roles over past inflammatory remarks.

"On my very first day of orientation, I got my first death threat. It was a serious one. they took me aside. The FBI had to go to the gentleman's home," said Tlaib, who is Muslim. "I didn't even get sworn in yet, and someone wanted me dead for just existing."

More threats came, she added, "uglier and more violent." One "celebrated" the massacre at a New Zealand mosque in 2019, hoping that "'more would come,'" she recalled.

"Another mentioning my dear son, Adam," Tlaib said, her voice breaking.

Tlaib said her staff ultimately decided to report and document the threats but to keep word of them from her because "it just paralyzed me."

"It's hard when my seven brothers and six sisters begged me to get protection, many urging me to get a gun for the first time. And I have to tell you: The trauma from just being here existing as a Muslim is so hard," she said.

Tlaib wasn't at the Capitol during the attack on Jan. 6, as she was sick at home due to an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I wasn't here. I felt overwhelming relief, and I feel bad for Alexandria (and) so many of my colleagues that were here," she said, referring to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who stepped over to comfort Tlaib during her speech. "But as I saw it, I thought to myself, thank God I'm not there."

Many Republican lawmakers unequivocally denounced the violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the chaos. Rioters beat police officers, ransacked the building and forced lawmakers into hiding for hours.

The top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy of California, this week disavowed Greene’s past comments embracing violence against liberals and conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11 terror attacks and mass school shootings being hoaxes.

But Democrats were angered in recent days when GOP leaders didn't act to punish Greene and moved Thursday to expel her from her committee assignments. Greene spoke on the House floor and distanced herself from some of her past statements but did not explicitly apologize. "I walked away from those things," she said.

Tlaib noted earlier that Greene had run campaign ads last fall of her holding an assault rifle next to photos of Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — the first two female Muslim members of the House.

"In today's Republican Party, Marjorie Taylor Greene's world views are violent, anti-Black, racist, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, and they are condoned," Tlaib said during Thursday's debate.

"Every single day that goes by without outright condemnation from every single one of her Republican colleagues without consequences for her extremist views is an outright endorsement of White supremacy."