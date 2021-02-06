Michigan GOP leadership contest begins at Saturday convention

Amid rancor in the state party, candidates for leadership positions within the Michigan Republican Party made their pitches to delegates a month to the day after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the Electoral College process.

At their Saturday convention, Republicans emphasized the importance of electing leaders who would have the best chance of flipping key statewide and legislative seats in 2022.

But there were also references to the turbulent 2020 election and unproven claims of election fraud. Some of those speaking on behalf of candidates and the candidates themselves had been plaintiffs in lawsuits seeking to overturn the state's results.

Republican activist Linda Lee Tarver began the convention with a prayer that advocated for the party to "pursue and return everything was stolen," language similar to the pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rallies after the election

During pitches for Chairwoman Laura Cox and challenger Ron Weiser, GOP leaders touched on the 2020 election loss and recent allegations that Weiser paid off a secretary of state candidate to drop out of the 2018 race.

Michelle Frederick, an 11th Congressional District delegate, nominated Cox, arguing that the party needed "honest people who will lead with integrity and who will unite our party.”

U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township, nominated Weiser by focusing on his history as a successful businessman, fundraiser and former chairman and ambassador.

"He is best suited to lead us and unify us," McClain said. "He will lead our party to victory in 2022.”

Voting is expected to take place virtually throughout Saturday afternoon, with results announced around 6 p.m.

The race comes after a year of chaos in state and national politics.

Former President Donald Trump, who earned a nearly 11,000-vote win in Michigan in 2016, blitzed the state ahead of the November election, holding rallies with thousands of people while the state battled the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's 154,000-vote loss in Michigan to President Joe Biden was followed by weeks of unproven claims of election fraud, several lawsuits claiming the same, Stop the Steal rallies in Detroit and Lansing and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

That same day, Cox announced she didn't want to run and former Chairman Weiser appeared to be the shoe-in with co-chair Meshawn Maddock, who had also challenged the election results and was in D.C. the day of the storming of the Capitol.

Maddock has said she returned to her hotel room before protesters began rioting.

Weiser was on course to win the party's chairmanship easily when Cox announced Thursday that she would step back into the race to prevent Weiser from taking control of the party.

In an email, Cox alleged Weiser funneled $200,000 in GOP funds to Stanley Grot of Shelby Township to leave the 2018 secretary of state race so the party could have at least one female candidate for statewide office.

Cox engaged a lawyer to conduct a preliminary report on the payments to Grot but Weiser would not cooperate, she said.

Both Weiser and Grot have denied Cox's allegation, but neither have denied Grot was paid $200,000 in a seven month period between when he dropped out of the race in August 2018 and when Weiser finished his term as chair in February 2019.

Weiser's then-Chief of Staff Colleen Pero told investigators the payments weren't improper and said Grot had been recruiting delegates, organizing events and helping with Macomb County legislative races.

Cox, who has promised to step down after the convention, urged party members Friday in a live townhall to support her and "speak truth to billionaire power."

"I just want to convince you to vote against the ethically-challenged Ron Weiser," she said. "We are not the party of payoffs."

Maddock fired back in a Saturday video, arguing she and Weiser had believed Cox when she said she would bow out of the race.

"We did not believe that Laura Cox would try to burn down the party on her way out the door," Maddock said, arguing that Cox's actions invited Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel to "poke around in our records."

