U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell: Impeachment trial should not divide country more

With former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial set to start Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell is expressing bipartisan views, distinguishing her from some of her Democratic House colleagues.

Sunday on CNN's "Inside Politics" with Abby Phillips, Dingell said while former President Donald Trump needs to be held accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, "we also can't condemn every person that chose to exercise their freedom of speech for different reasons. ...

"I have been very clear that this needs to be handled in a way that's not going to contribute to the division in this country," Dingell said.

Dingell said how the nation responds to the trial depends largely on how the impeachment managers, and Republican and Democratic senators conduct themselves.

"And then ... Donald Trump's always a wild card," Dingell said.

Many Democratic House representatives defending the impeachment trial believe the stories of those inside the Capitol during the insurrection need to be told at a time when some are minimizing what happened.

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., said in a recent speech that the attack on the Capitol was an attack on lawmakers' constituents.

“We are their voices here,” he said. “We must not sweep this under the rug.”

Dingell, the Dearborn representative, said the millions of Republicans who voted for Trump "want us to hear them," and some of those Republicans weren't happy with the country's direction under Trump.

"I want to listen to them. I want to spend more time with Americans, talking to each other, understanding each other and working together to attack the problems," Dingell said.

Dingell's comments come on the two-year anniversary of the death of her husband, John Dingell.

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history and who helped write many of the nation's major environmental and energy laws, died Feb. 7, 2019, at age 92.

Debbie Dingell was first elected to represent the district in 2015 after the retirement of her husband.