Congressional Dems press Lansing to release 'hard fought' federal COVID aid

Washington — Democrats in Michigan's congressional delegation are pressing leaders of the Republican-led Legislature in Lansing to stop holding up billions in federal pandemic relief funding allocated to Michigan in the December stimulus package.

The delegation's nine Democrats, led by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing,wrote Monday to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Jason Wentworth, urging them to "quickly" work with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to appropriate the funds.

They noted that members of Congress worked in a bipartisan way on the COVID-19 relief package because the need to end the pandemic "transcends politics."

"It has come to our attention that the Legislature is attempting to withhold this critical funding that we worked so hard to secure for Michigan as political leverage to limit the governor’s powers in this pandemic," the Democrats wrote.

"The plan you recently introduced would leave money on the table that our small businesses and families can’t afford to wait for. It’s simple: appropriating these dollars quickly could save lives and jumpstart our economy."

The Michigan House last week approved $3.5 billion in supplemental spending that holds back some federal COVID-19 funding, and links $2.1 billion in education funding to Whitmer ceding her administration's authority to close schools or stop sports to local health officials.

State House lawmakers limited to quarterly installments federal dollars for vaccine distribution, testing, food benefits, rental assistance, substance abuse treatment and mental health programs.

State Rep. Thomas Albert, chairman for the House Appropriations Committee, last week dismissed concerns that the money would be returned to the U.S. government if it wasn't used, arguing that the state had time to appropriate the federal relief.

Senate Republicans have also blocked several of Whitmer's appointments in recent weeks in a bid to get the governor to work more closely with them on responding to the pandemic.

The congressional Democrats in their Monday letter said they share Republicans' goals of wanting kids back in school and small businesses back on their feet.

"All of us want things to return to normal," they wrote. "These goals can only be achieved when we all work together. Now is the time to put politics aside and do what’s right for the people of Michigan by releasing this hard-fought funding."

Shirkey spokeswoman Amber McCann said the Senate Appropriations Committee recently held a hearing to learn more from the state health department about vaccine availability and distribution "to understand how to best deploy dollars to help citizens."

"This is one example of how the Senate Republicans are working to ensure dollars are dispersed to support the health of our citizens and communities," McCann said. "I expect more information in the coming days regarding the Senate plan to appropriate federal dollars."

Whitmer's office said it has been "eager" to work with the Legislature to pass a COVID recovery plan that supports small businesses, increases vaccine distribution and helps get kids back in the classroom safely.

"Unfortunately, Republicans continue to withhold billions of dollars that are meant for Michigan families, which has real consequences for those who need it the most and will delay our return to normal," Whitmer spokesman Bobby Leddy said.

"We remain ready to work with the leaders in the legislature to grow our economy by using every available resources because families and small businesses cannot afford to wait.”

Staff writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.