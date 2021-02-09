Michigan Senate leader labels D.C. insurrection 'a hoax': video

Lansing — The Republican leader of the Michigan Senate, Mike Shirkey, described the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., as "a hoax" and said it was "prearranged," according to a video of a private conversation posted on YouTube.

Shirkey, R-Clarklake, made the comments while meeting with the leaders of the Hillsdale County Republican Party at Spangler's Family Restaurant in Jonesville on Wednesday, according to Jon Smith of Somerset Township, the county GOP's secretary.

Smith recorded the hour-long conversation, which occurred a day before the Hillsdale County Republican Party voted to censure the Senate leader for a variety of his stances, including supporting a ban on the open carry of firearms inside the Michigan Capitol.

During the conversation at the diner, one of the participants asked Shirkey, "What about the D.C. thing?" The person was referring to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, resulting in five deaths.

"That wasn't Trump people," Shirkey said, despite the fact the insurrection occurred directly after a protest featuring Trump and many of those arrested in connection to the events have voiced support for the Republican former president.

"That's been a hoax ... from day one," Shirkey added without evidence, also saying, "That was all prearranged."

The video recording was first reported by Detroit Metro Times. Shirkey didn't respond to a request for comment.

Smith, who said he was responsible for taping the conversation, said he wasn't certain whether Shirkey knew he was being recorded.

Shirkey described the events as "staged" and "arranged by somebody that was funding it all." Without evidence, he said then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, was part of it. Shirkey also questioned why there wasn't more security at the Capitol and why there were so many cameras present to record what occurred.

"I think they wanted to have a mess," the Michigan Senate leader said.

Shirkey, who previously served in the Michigan House, said when people are in mobs, they can "get caught up in emotion."

"Some of those Trump folks probably just got caught up in the emotion of it," he said.

Shirkey also said he had tears in his eyes as he watched what occurred on Jan. 6.

Smith said the conversation at the diner occurred after Shirkey reached out to Hillsdale County Republican Party leaders. Hillsdale County is one of three counties Shirkey represents in the Michigan Senate.

The executive board of the Hillsdale GOP voted 14-5 Thursday to censure Shirkey. The party's leaders cited Shirkey's "complete and utter surrender" to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, although Shirkey has been among the most vocal critics of the governor in the Legislature.

Shirkey has shown a lack of concern for the Hillsdale County Republican Party, Smith said Tuesday.

"He didn't care that he was being censured," Smith said.

Asked about the Senate leader's comment that the insurrection was a hoax, Smith, who was in Washington, D.C., for the protest, called the events there "surreal" and not matching what the media described.

But Smith said of the word "hoax," "I don't know if that's an appropriate word."

