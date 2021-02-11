Feds arrest third Michigan resident in Capitol riot probe

Federal agents Thursday arrested a Shelby Township man for breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

James Allen Mels, 56, is expected to make an initial appearance at 1 p.m. in federal court in Detroit, the first step in being transferred to face charges in Washington, D.C.

The criminal case against Mels charging him with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds was not publicly available Thursday morning.

Mels is the third person from Michigan charged with a federal crime in connection with the Capitol riot.

Last month, Calumet resident Karl Dresch, 40, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in restricted grounds without lawful authority as well as impeding or disrupting official functions, a one-year misdemeanor carrying up to $100,000 in fines. The other charge is violent entry and disorderly conduct on the U.S. Capitol grounds, a six-month misdemeanor carrying an up to $5,000 fine.

Wixom resident Michael Foy, meanwhile, was accused of striking a law enforcement officer at least 10 times with a hockey stick before "rallying" others to climb through broken windows into the Capitol.

