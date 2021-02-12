Biden in White House meeting with Duggan talks need for state and local aid

Washington — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday as part of a bipartisan group of governors and mayors to discuss the administration's economic stimulus plan, which could provide over $10 billion in state and local aid for Michigan if approved.

Biden, wearing an N95 mask, told the group that the most important part of his plan is the need to give states enough vaccine capacity to combat COVID-19.

"Equally consequential is the need to help the states economically in terms of everything from unemployment to being able to make sure they can get kids back in school, and what role the federal government should play in getting that done," Biden said at the start of the meeting.

"These folks are all on the front lines. They've been dealing with this crisis from Day One," Biden said of the state and local leaders in the room. "It's not making a political statement here but it's taken a while to adjust, and they've been left on their own in many cases."

Biden noted that some governors and mayors have found, like he did, that what they thought was available in terms of vaccine supply wasn't there. He thanked the leaders for their work in responding to the crisis.

“I think the federal government has a major role to play here, but these are the folks that are on the ground dealing with it every single, solitary day, and they see the failings and they see the successes when they occur," Biden said.

"What I really want to know about is what should that recovery plan, should we have more or less of anything in it, what do they think they need most?”

The governors and mayors sat spread out on couches and chairs across from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office.

Duggan was among other mayors in attendance including Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, Latoya Cantrell of New Orleans, Francis Suarez of Miami and Jeff Williams of Arlington, Texas, according to the White House.

The governors expected were Andrew Cuomo of New York, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and Larry Hogan of Maryland.

Biden said of the governors and mayors "that's a real job" in which they meet with and hear from people directly, as opposed to being in the Washington bubble. Biden contrasted that with his experience for years as a senator commuting from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington on Amtrak.

“I’d get asked questions by the conductors and shoe shine guys and ticket masters, but every single day these folks are home, and every single day they’re meeting with their constituents," Biden said.

"We're down here and Washington ... and it's not the same as being on the ground. So whenever I want to know what's happening," he added, "I'm going to talk to governors and mayors."

John Roach, a spokesman for Duggan, said Thursday that the White House reached out Wednesday to invite Duggan to participate.

"Mayor Duggan has been in near-daily conversations with members of the Biden administration, but as you can imagine, an invitation from the president is a special honor," Roach said.

Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion COVID recovery plan last month, aiming to boost the pace of vaccinations and stimulus aid to struggling families to stem the economic pain of the pandemic.

The aid package would devote $20 billion to a national vaccination program that intends to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office and $50 billion for regular testing to help schools reopen.

If passed and distributed to states based on population, Michigan would receive $604 million and $1.5 billion in funding under each program, respectively.

Michigan could also be allocated over $10 billion in state and local aid, including nearly $4.4 billion for localities, according to draft House legislation.

Duggan developed a relationship with the former vice president during the Obama administration after Duggan was elected in 2013 amid the city's bankruptcy.

Duggan endorsed Biden in 2019 and campaigned for him last year, playing up Biden's role in the auto bailout as well as on transportation funding, mortgage relief and money to combat blight in the city.

Detroit was out front early in its efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus and was among the first in the nation to obtain rapid testing kits.

Duggan said this week he's been communicating to the state and federal governments that Detroit is ready to ramp up vaccinations with a boost in its allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine from 15,000 doses per week to 25,000 per week.

As of Thursday, Detroit had received 54,550 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and had administered 44,943 of them, or about 82%, according to on Detroit Health Department data.

