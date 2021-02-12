Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell hires Lin Wood for defamation case

Erik Larson

Bloomberg

Former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell hired another leading booster of the ex-president’s election conspiracy theories to defend her in a defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems.

Powell, whose own lawsuits seeking to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in several swing states in the November election failed for lack of evidence, said Friday she had hired Georgia attorney L. Lin Wood to help represent her in the suit filed by the embattled voting machine company.

“We are forming a team of outstanding lawyers to defend me against Dominion’s frivolous suit, and Lin Wood is the expert on defamation law – with a stunning record of success at trial,” Powell said in an email.

Wood made a name for himself in the weeks after Trump’s loss to Joe Biden by claiming that Dominion was part of a vast conspiracy to flip millions of votes away from Trump with the help of thousands of corrupt election workers and foreign hackers.

Dominion sued Powell and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in separate complaints last month in federal court in Washington, accusing them of causing more than $1 billion in damage to the company’s reputation by knowingly or recklessly repeating false claims.

On Dec. 22 it sent Wood a cease-and-desist letter asking him to preserve any documents that might be evidence in a lawsuit, calling him “an architect and driver of the ongoing misinformation campaign against Dominion.” Powell, the White House and conservative news media outlets received similar letters.

Dominion declined to comment on the hire of Wood.

Howard Kleinhendler is also listed as a lawyer for Powell in the case.