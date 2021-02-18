Shirkey's spokeswoman to leave for job in Nessel's office

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's spokeswoman is leaving the Michigan Senate to work for Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, Nessel's office confirmed Wednesday.

Amber McCann, deputy chief of staff for the Senate GOP, will serve as special projects director in Nessel's Office of Public Information & Education. She'll begin March 8 and report to Nessel's Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney.

"Ms. McCann has a reputation as a tireless worker and consummate professional, and Attorney General Nessel is eager for her to continue serving the people of our state,” Rossman-McKinney said in a Thursday statement.

McCann didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on her new role.

McCann worked under former Republican Senate majority leaders Randy Richardville and Arlan Meekhof before beginning her work with Shirkey in 2019.

Shirkey of Clarklake has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks for calling the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection a "hoax," falsely claiming that dead people voted in the November election and saying Republicans had "spanked" the governor in political battles.

The Senate leader has previously faced criticism for saying Whitmer and Democratic lawmakers are "on the bat s--- crazy spectrum" and for describing his own battle with COVID-19 as wrestling a soldier from the "Chinese flu army."

Rossman-McKinney, under whom McCann will work, is a former Democratic candidate for the state Senate who lost to Republican Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte.

