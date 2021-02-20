Lavora Barnes re-elected as chair of Michigan Democratic Party

Lavora Barnes was re-elected as chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party at the party's spring convention on Saturday.

More than 1,300 credentialed delegates and members of their caucuses attended the virtual event.

“I am thrilled to have been elected to a second term as chair of the Michigan Democratic Party,” Barnes said in a news release.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us leading up to the 2022 elections, and I need every Democrat in every corner of the state to stay engaged so we can re-elect 'those women from Michigan,' build our majority in the US House, and take back the State House and Senate.”

Mark LaChey was elected as 1st vice-chair of the state Democratic party, and Fay Beydoun as 2nd vice-chair.

Democratic lawmakers including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and members of the state's Congressional delegation laid out their priorities, including prevailing in the 2022 elections.

"(The 2020 election) teaches not only that every vote in an election matters — we already know that," Benson said. "But it also shows us the impact of voting, the impact of elections — we can change our state, we can change our country and we can change out Democracy.

"That's the message we still have to get out and make sure everybody knows, especially at a time when there's going to be efforts to roll back and restrict access to voting."

Benson noted that maps of Michigan's Congressional district will be re-drawn in 2021.

"At long last citizens are in charge of drawing our legislative districts," she said, noting the maps will be drawn by a 13-member committee including four Democrats, four Republicans and five independents.

"We have an opportunity to show the country how citizens can draw fair maps, and with your help, your engagement and your involvement we can make sure that every voice continues to be heard in that process."

