Former Capitol security officials to testify about Jan. 6 attack

Washington — The first congressional hearing digging into the security failures that led to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol gets underway Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill.

Four former Capitol security and police officials are confirmed to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township.

They are former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police Steven Sund; former House sergeant at arms Paul D. Irving; former Senate sergeant at arms Michael Stenger; and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee. The House plans its own version of the hearing for Thursday.

Sund, Irving and Stenger were the three top Capitol security officials at the time of the insurrection. All three resigned under pressure in the wake of the riot, in which five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

Dozens of police officers were injured in the battle with insurgents who breached the building, ransacked offices and forced lawmakers into hiding for hours. Two police officers died by suicide in the days after the attack.

Lawmakers praised the response of rank-and-file officers in their response to the emergency, but have vowed to investigate how those in charge of Capitol security failed to prepare for the threat, especially when intelligence suggested that extremists planned violent acts that day.

The Capitol Police said last week that the department suspended six officers with pay in the wake of the riot and is investigating the actions of 35 officers for their actions that day.

The Senate Homeland Security panel is convening Tuesday's hearing in conjunction with the Senate Rules committee, which oversees Capitol operations.

The committees' joint investigation is separate from the 9/11 Commission-style panel that, once appointed, is expected to complete an independent report on the Jan. 6 attack.

Senators on the panels earlier this month requested documents and briefings from 22 agencies and departments with information on the preparations for and response to the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress, which rioters targeted aiming to halt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

Their letter seeking answers demands all information that was known about potential violence prior to the breach, security precautions taken and a detailed readout of each agency’s security response, including a "tick-tock" covering the hours prior to the attack and during the attack, up until the Capitol complex was declared secure.

"The attackers failed to disrupt the work of Congress, due in large part to the heroic acts of many officers and congressional staff," the senators wrote.

"Nevertheless, the security failures that led to the breach endangered not just the Vice President and the Congress, but the peaceful, democratic transfer of power itself. The American people deserve a complete accounting of those failures."

The senators also want to know which agencies have imposed discipline against employees related to the Jan. 6 incidents, and any investigations or individuals relieved of duty pending investigation.

More than 250 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the attack; the most serious charges have included conspiracy.

mburke@detroitnews.com