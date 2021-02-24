Gov. Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 response

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on Michigan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The press conference comes as metrics for tracking the spread of the virus continue to trend in an optimistic direction and as negotiations continue in Lansing over how to spend billions of dollars in federal relief funding.

The state Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday a breakdown by race of individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan. As of Monday, 1.2 million residents had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. The state had race information for only a slight majority of the recipients.

While race was unknown for 43.7% of those vaccinated, 41.7% of the recipients were white, 9.5% were listed as "other," 3.7% were Black, 1.1% were Asian or Pacific Islander and 0.3% were American Indian or Alaskan Native. Statewide, 79% of Michigan's population is white, 14% is Black, 3% is Asian and 1% is American Indian or Alaskan Native, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

As of Monday, 1.9 million vaccine doses had been administered in Michigan, including 680,961 second doses, according to state data.

Michigan reported 5,695 new COVID-19 infections last week, the lowest weekly total for new infections since Sept. 20-26. Hospitalizations and the rate of tests bringing positive results also continued to decrease. There were 714 individuals hospitalized with confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, a 52% drop from four weeks earlier.

The Republican-controlled Michigan Senate is expected to vote later this week on a plan to spend federal COVID-19 relief money. Whitmer proposed spending $5.6 billion with $2 billion for schools, $225 million for economic development programs and $90 million for vaccine distribution.

The House and Senate have advanced smaller spending bills but haven't yet reached consensus.

"Hopefully, we'll have something soon," House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said Wednesday morning.

