Whitmer to testify before Senate panel on infrastructure

Washington — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who was elected on a campaign of "fixing the damn roads," will testify before a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday morning on investing in infrastructure and addressing climate change.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will also hear from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who spearheaded an initiative to fix the nation's infrastructure as chair of the National Governors Association; Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Victoria Sheehan, president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Addressing longstanding underinvestment in U.S. infrastructure is expected to be President Joe Biden's next priority after lawmakers act on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that is being debated in Congress.

Biden has promised to make a "historic investment" of around $2 trillion in the nation's infrastructure and prioritize transportation policies that combat climate change, including building half a million electric vehicle charging stations and funding EV research and development.

Whitmer is expected to discuss Michigan's infrastructure needs Wednesday. A report compiled under former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder indicated the state would need billions more every year to bring the state's infrastructure into good condition.

But fixing Michigan's roads hasn't gone as planned for Whitmer. The gas tax hike she proposed in 2019 was roundly rejected by the Republican-led state Legislature. In early 2020, she began a $3.5 billion bond program to fund road and bridge repairs, though the funding couldn't go toward local roads.

Since then, the handling of the coronavirus pandemic has dominated state political negotiations as policymakers dealt with a public health crisis that has killed nearly 15,400 people in Michigan to date.

Where the funding will come from for Biden's big infrastructure push remains to be seen. He promised not to raise taxes on those earning under $400,000, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has indicated a gas tax hike is unlikely.

Other options include financing the improvements with borrowing or other tax increases, likely on corporations or high earners, as Biden promised during his campaign.

Biden has argued that his infrastructure plan and climate goals will create jobs in clean energy and other related sectors, though the initiatives are likely to hurt jobs in traditional energy industries such as oil, gas and coal — something that's been a source of contention between the administration and leading lawmakers from oil- and gas-rich regions.

The administration has begun meeting with key senators, including Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper, D-Delaware, as well as labor leaders in the building trades to discuss infrastructure plans.

While there's bipartisan support in Congress for infrastructure improvements, divisions over spending priorities such as public transit and environmental goals have prevented significant funding from passing in recent Congresses.

A package passed by the committee in 2019 is likely to be the starting point for new infrastructure discussions, Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland told the Washington Post earlier this month. That bill significantly increased highway spending and dedicated around $10 billion to climate change initiatives.

