Kayleigh McEnany signs on as Fox News contributor

Associated Press

New York – As widely anticipated, Fox News said Tuesday that it had signed former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a contributor to offer commentary on various network programs.

McEnany, former President Donald Trump’s final press secretary, didn’t speak about her new role during an interview with Fox’s Harris Faulkner that aired Tuesday.

It was reported in January that McEnany had disclosed to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics while still in office that she would work for Fox after leaving the White House. Fox said at the time that it had been in discussions with McEnany but had paused them.

Before working for Trump, McEnany was a commentator at CNN.

While at the White House, McEnany frequently appeared on Fox News programs for interviews.

She said Tuesday that her biggest regret at the White House was not being able to hold a briefing outlining all the accomplishments of the Trump administration.

“But after Jan. 6, it just was not tenable,” she said.