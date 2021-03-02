Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's officials set to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is expected Tuesday to announce eased restrictions on businesses and gatherings, including increasing capacity limits at restaurants from 25% to 50%.

In addition to Michigan's restaurant capacity bump, an order planned Tuesday will extend the curfew for restaurants from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. and soften limits on retailers, some events and residential gatherings, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The new order is expected to take effect Friday. Whitmer has a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It comes a day after the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said she was "really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures that we have recommended," according to the Associated Press.

The governor suggested last Wednesday her administration was examining easing restrictions on public gatherings as the state's COVID-19 metrics continued to improve.

"The gatherings order is one component of possible areas that we may make some changes in the coming days," Whitmer said.

However, last week was the first week since early January that Michigan's new COVID-19 infection total increased. The state reported 7,662 new cases last week, up from 5,695 the week prior. The numbers remain much lower than the peak of the second surge that hit at the end of 2020.

