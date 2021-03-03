Whitmer makes case for $300M in bridge repairs in proposed 2022 budget

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday made a case for Michigan bridge repairs in her proposed $67.1 billion 2022 budget.

"It's something we've got to get done," the governor said. "It just shows we've got to rebuild and rebuild better and stronger. This is one part of a resilient infrastructure we need in Michigan."

Whitmer made the remarks Wednesday at a news conference held under an aging bridge at the intersection of Miller Road and Rotunda Drive near Ford Motor Co.'s River Rouge complex and Interstate 94 in Dearborn.

She said there were more than 500 support beams added to the bridge in the last few years as a stopgap.

Whitmer was joined by Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and officials with Wayne County, the Michigan Department of Transportation, Ford Motor Co. and the United Auto Workers union.

Evans thanked Whitmer and MDOT Director Paul Ajegba for their commitment to improving the state's infrastructure.

"It's been neglected throughout the state for decades and we spend good money after bad on patchwork," Evans said. "This bridge is 90 years old. Nothing lasts forever, but we have to stop nickel-and-diming our way to success because we're not really getting success that way."

Whitmer announced her government spending plan last month. Her proposed budget includes $300 million in one-time payments to repair 120 local bridges, including nearly 60 that are closed or should be closed for replacement such as Miller-Rotunda Bridge in Dearborn and Smith's Bridge connecting Spring Lake and Ferrysburg.

In 2020, Whitmer announced plans to borrow up to $3.5 billion over the next four years to pay for road repairs. And this past fall, the state closed on an $800 million bond issue as one of the first installments of the $3.5 billion plan. The $3.5 billion in bonds is expected to cost about $5.2 billion if repaid through $206.6 million annual debt service payments over 25 years.

Whitmer also discussed her plan to travel to Washington D.C. Friday after it was reported soldiers with the Michigan National Guard have been served bad food while providing security at the U.S. Capitol.

"I want to go out there myself and have a meal with our guardsmen and guardswomen," she said. "I look forward to that on Friday."

