Trump rejected by Supreme Court in final election challenge

Greg Stohr

Bloomberg

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider former President Donald Trump’s challenge to the presidential election results in Wisconsin, rejecting the last remaining appeal that sought to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

The rebuff came without comment or published dissent. It follows the court’s Feb. 22 rejection of a group of appeals that sought to reverse Biden’s win in Wisconsin and four other states.

The latest appeal contended that the Wisconsin Elections Commission violated the U.S. Constitution by setting up mail-in voting rules that ignored state law. A federal appeals court panel consisting of three Republican appointees unanimously rejected the challenge, with Trump-appointed Judge Michael Scudder writing the opinion.

The high court separately turned away an appeal by Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney who sought to block the Jan. 5 Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections, eventually won by two Democrats.

The cases are Trump v. Wisconsin Elections Commission, 20-883, and In Re Lin Wood, 20-887.