Senator rejects ‘false claim’ Biden pick wants to defund police

Chris Strohm

Bloomberg

President Joe Biden’s pick for a top post at the Justice Department is being targeted in a smear campaign by conservatives making false claims that she wants to defund the police, Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said.

In opening remarks for Vanita Gupta’s confirmation hearing Tuesday as President Joe Biden’s pick for associate attorney general, Durbin predicted that the veteran Justice Department official and civil rights attorney will be portrayed as radical despite her endorsement by major police organizations.

“I am disappointed that some of my Senate colleagues are repeating the claims” in an advertisement against her, Durbin, an Illinois Democrat said. “It is the height of hypocrisy that anyone would criticize this well-qualified Justice Department veteran after we sat silently by while there was no Senate-confirmed associate attorney general for nearly three years during the Trump administration – an unprecedented leadership vacuum.”

Senate Republicans and conservative groups are expected to put up a fight when it comes to confirming Gupta, who would be the first woman of color to serve as associate attorney general, the No. 3 position in the department.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the Judiciary panel’s top Republican, said Gupta has had “an impressive career” but also has shown “strident liberal advocacy” and “attacked the character of many judicial nominees” supported by Republicans.

Gupta said in her prepared testimony that she has committed her career “to ensuring that the promises made in the Constitution are kept, and that our federal laws are fairly and impartially applied.”

Gupta headed the department’s Civil Rights Division during the Obama administration. One of its tools was “pattern-or-practice” investigations of police departments alleged to engage in frequent abuses, an approach opposed by some in law enforcement and largely abandoned under President Donald Trump.

She has served as president and chief executive officer of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

“If confirmed, I will aggressively ensure that the Justice Department is independent from partisan influence,” Gupta said. “That independence is part of a long tradition, and it is vital to the fair administration of justice and preserving the public’s trust and confidence in our legal system.”

The Judiciary panel is holding a joint nomination hearing for Gupta and Lisa Monaco, who’s been nominated to be deputy attorney general.

The Justice Department must take deliberate action in coming weeks and months to defend democracy and the Constitution in response to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Monaco said in her prepared testimony.

“Today, the Justice Department is at an inflection point,” Monaco said. “Our response to the shocking events of January 6th, an attack that cut to our country’s core – and I know so personally affected many in this room – is nothing less than the defense of our democracy.”

The events of that day demonstrate that “our democracy and Constitution do not protect themselves,” Gupta said. “It is people of good conscience who do.”

If confirmed, Monaco and Gupta are expected to serve under Merrick Garland, who has been nominated to be attorney general. Garland has bipartisan support, and the full Senate is expected to vote on his nomination as early as Wednesday.

“Never has the department’s role in protecting our national security and the safety of the American people been more important, as we battle violent extremism – foreign and domestic – and mounting cyber threats from nation states and criminals alike,” Monaco said.

Monaco said she spent more than 15 years at the Justice Department under presidents of both parties. In 2011 Monaco became the first woman to lead the Justice Department’s national security division, a position that required Senate confirmation. She also was homeland security adviser to President Barack Obama.