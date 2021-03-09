Whitmer signs billions of dollars into law, while vetoing curbs on her power

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed about $2.5 billion in supplemental funding into law on Tuesday as she vetoed a bill that barred her Department of Health and Human Services from closing in-person learning or canceling high school sports.

The bill, vetoed Tuesday, was tied to boilerplate language inserted by the Republican-led Legislature involving roughly $840 million in federal K-12 funding. Whitmer's administration is reviewing the boilerplate language to determine whether it is binding on the funds, according to a Whitmer office statement.

The Democratic governor also issued four line item vetoes within the supplemental budget bills because they weren't negotiated. The vetoes included $405 million in business relief, $87 million for private schools, $150 million into the state unemployment trust fund and $10 million to aid parents who enroll their kids in summer school, according to the Associated Press.

The signed bill does include $283 million in federal emergency rental assistance, a $2.25 per hour wage increase for direct care workers, $555 million in testing and tracing funds and $110 million for vaccine administration dollars, according to Whitmer's office.

Whitmer celebrated the release of some of the $5.6 billion in available federal funding for Michigan, but called on the Legislature to "return to the table" to allocated the full amount in federal relief money. The Legislature's roughly $4.25 billion in supplemental spending — approved last week — included about $3.4 billion in federal relief funds.

"The bills I received were not negotiated with me or my administration, and I continue to call on the legislature to ensure that we work together to ensure we maximize every penny that is available," Whitmer said in a statement. "There were problems in the bills that I had to veto, and I expect the legislature to step up to fix the bill to allocate all of the money so we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

State Budget Direct David Massaron asked the House and Senate to meet with him no later than Friday to negotiate and appropriate the remaining $2 billion in federal funding that still needs to be allocated.

“Vetoes were necessary and now we need to collectively refocus efforts on the best way to get resources out the door to speed our recovery from the pandemic," Massaron said.

The Michigan House is expected to vote Tuesday on a fourth bill, also tied to some of the supplemental funding, that would limit state Department of Health and Human Services epidemic orders to 28 days without authorization from the Legislature. Whitmer is expected to veto that legislation as well.

In her veto letter regarding the provision that would have removed school closure authority from the state health department, Whitmer said she'd received encouragement from the Michigan Association for Local Public Health to veto the bill. The bill would have moved authority to close schools to local public health officials, who would have had to comply with certain case and hospitalization benchmarks before closing schools.

"COVID-19 does not care about school district or local health department jurisdictional boundaries," Whitmer wrote. "As such there may be times when a statewide order is necessary to protect Michiganders."

The bill, Whitmer wrote, "is a reckless idea, poorly executed and poorly timed."

