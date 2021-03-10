After vetoes, Michigan House pushes $650M in federal aid back toward Whitmer

The Michigan House voted again Wednesday to target roughly $650 million in federal COVID relief for jobless aid, small business relief and schools that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed Tuesday.

The bills included $150 million for the unemployment compensation fund, $405 million for small business tax and fee relief, $10 million to help parents get their kids to school and $87 million for private school reimbursements. The Democratic governor earlier vetoed an infusion of aid into the unemployment fund as a corporate "giveaway."

Whitmer's administration indicated Tuesday it vetoed the money through line-item vetoes because the provisions weren't negotiated with the governor. Four veto override efforts to restore the funding in Tuesday votes failed to get the two-thirds majority required for passage.

But on Wednesday, the new bills passed by a simple majority: 60-50 on the education funding bill and 66-44 on the funding for small businesses and the unemployment fund, which businesses use to finance jobless benefits for workers. The bills move next to the state Senate.

Whitmer's office did not say Wednesday whether the governor would veto the bills, but she blamed the Legislature for delays in appropriating the December funding.

"Gov. Whitmer understood the urgency of these funds, which is why she immediately signed the COVID funding bill, but now the legislature needs to step up to fix the bill to allocate all of the money so we can get back to normal as soon as possible," Whitmer's spokesman Bobby Leddy said.

The House vote came on the same day House Appropriations Chairman Rep. Thomas Albert told the state budget director in a letter that he would not meet with the director to release remaining federal funds appropriated by Congress in December. The Lowell Republican said the administration first must meet to negotiate the end to Whitmer's emergency epidemic powers.

"The administration must provide the Legislature the same opportunity to negotiate epidemic orders as it seeks for appropriations, and it must provide the specific thresholds to be met for returning to normal governance," Albert said in a letter to Budget Director David Massaron.

While the governor and GOP-led Legislature continue to debate the allocation of billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds approved by Congress in December, Michigan is slated to get an additional $10 billion from the newest COVID relief package that cleared Congress this week and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden. The $10 billion includes about $5.6 billion for state government specifically.

Democrats criticized the priority given to the $87 million allocation for private schools when other federal public school money has yet to be allocated, including roughly $840 million that was connected to a separate vetoed bill that would have limited Whitmer's emergency powers.

"I urge you all to please think about what you’re telling your schools in your district," said Rep. Samantha Steckloff, D-Farmington Hills. "You are telling them that you don’t care about them.”

But Republicans defended the spending, noting that between 10 and 20 Democratic lawmakers supported the funding before switching their votes Tuesday when it came to a veto override.

Albert said he assumed Whitmer made a mistake in approving the line-item vetoes, arguing that she wasn't "callous enough to use school children as a pawn in a political maneuver" or punish businesses struggling to continue.

"The bills provide quick and substantive relief to businesses that are hanging on by a thread due to the governor’s punitive restrictions," Albert said.

