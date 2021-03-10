Governor to commemorate 1-year anniversary of state's 1st COVID cases

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will mark the one-year anniversary of Michigan's first reported COVID-19 cases during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Over the last year, the state has confirmed 15,699 deaths linked to the virus, and the fight to combat it has led to job losses, school building closures and limits on public gatherings that have altered the daily lives of residents across Michigan.

As of Tuesday, the state had confirmed 598,968 COVID-19 cases since March 10, 2020. However, infection rates have dropped over the last month, and 1.7 million Michiganians have now received their first dose of the vaccine.

Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus in Michigan and mourn those who died from COVID-19.

Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist asked residents to turn on the lights outside their homes from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday in remembrance of those who've died because of the pandemic.

"As we mark this occasion, we also look towards the light at the end of the tunnel," the governor said Monday. "We have three safe, effective vaccines, all miracles of science, that will help protect you, your family and others from COVID and help us get our country and the economy back to normal."

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, announced Michigan's first two cases of the virus at a 10:45 p.m. press conference on March 10, 2020. Khaldun said the state learned of the presumed positive results late Tuesday evening, "a couple of hours" before the emergency broadcast.

"These are the first known cases of COVID-19 here in the state of Michigan," Khaldun said a year ago Wednesday. "It is very likely that we will see more cases and that there will be community spread.”

