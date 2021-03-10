What Michigan would get from $1.9T COVID relief legislation

Washington — Michigan would get an estimated $10 billion in direct aid from the COVID-19 relief package expected to clear Congress this week, including $5.6 billion for the state government and $879.59 million for Detroit alone.

In addition to Detroit, Michigan cities to be allotted the most aid are Flint at $99.3 million, Grand Rapids $94.33 million, Saginaw $53.9 million and Lansing $50.99 million, according to estimates by the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee that were updated Monday.

Metro Detroit counties would receive a windfall, with an estimated $339 million for Wayne, $244 million for Oakland and $196.5 million for Macomb.

The state and local aid is expected to be released by the Treasury Department within 60 days of President Joe Biden's signing the legislation, after months of pleas for help from local leaders who have seen their revenues plummet amid an increased need for services.

The House is expected to take up the stimulus legislation again Wednesday after the Senate passed it with changes on Saturday.

Detroit has reported more than $410 million in COVID-induced revenue losses over a 16-month period. Mayor Mike Duggan, a Democrat, met with Biden at the White House last month in a show of support for the package.

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor, a Republican, said his city is projecting lost revenue of approximately $20 million over the next five years as a result of the pandemic, calling the federal aid "crucial" to continue providing services that residents and businesses need and expect.

"This is not bailout. This is not to go plug unfunded liabilities or anything like that," said Taylor, whose Macomb County city would receive an estimated $20.23 million.

"We need this money to continue to have cops on the street, firefighters responding to emergencies and to continue to provide the services that our residents deserve."

Republicans in Congress have criticized the aid as just that — a bailout to "blue" states that they say mismanaged their finances and hurt their economies by imposing strict COVID restrictions.

"Already we hear that this giveaway will simply wipe out the budget deficit of New York and eliminate a big part of the deficit in San Francisco, courtesy of the taxpayers in Kentucky and Middle America," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said Tuesday.

Michigan and other states are also slated to get millions of dollars in other federal funding through the legislation, which Democrats passed using a process called budget reconciliation to get the package through the closely divided Senate with a simple majority.

That includes about $4 billion in emergency school aid for Michigan schools and nearly $34.5 million for Head Start centers, according to estimates by the Congressional Research Service.

The package also extends through September a 15% boost in the maximum food stamp benefit, which means an average monthly increase of $27 per person for the 1.26 million people receiving benefits in Michigan, according to the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The legislation includes funding for states to help cover the administrative costs of responding to increased demand for the federal food stamps program known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The legislation still includes stimulus checks of $1,400 for most Americans — the third such cash payment from Congress since the pandemic began. It also has provisions that would bump up the child tax credit for the tax year 2021 to $3,000 a child for ages 6 to 17 years old and $3,600 annually for each child younger than 6. This benefit is phased out for higher earners.

One change that the Senate made last week to the House bill was to reduce the amount of enhanced unemployment benefits from $400 to $300, thought the Senate text also extended those benefits through Aug. 29.

"I still hear from folks all across Michigan daily — people who are struggling, who are without a job and find difficulties putting food on the table and a roof over their head and rely on unemployment benefits," said Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township.

"If we do nothing, they come to an end on March 14, in just a few days. Folks need to have certainty, particularly as we've seen just over the last month, the unemployment claims have actually increased in Michigan.

"We want to make sure that we give folks the financial stability of knowing that they have some security for a few months, as opposed to a few days."

