Robert Gordon: 'Reasonable people' disagreed on COVID-19 decisions

Lansing — Michigan's former health director Robert Gordon says "reasonable people" disagreed in decisions related to the state's COVID-19 response, his first explanation of why he abruptly resigned from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration.

In a letter to House Oversight Chairman Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, Gordon declined a request to appear before the committee at a future date to further explain his Jan. 22 departure. He also didn't specify what the disagreements were but said there had been "robust conversations."

"This was healthy: the stakes were life and death, and different people have different roles," Gordon wrote. "Michigan was hit hard by COVID early, and initially had the third highest fatality rate in the nation. But different perspectives can produce strong outcomes. Michigan has fallen to 21st in deaths per capita."

Johnson commented on Gordon's letter Thursday by saying he plans to introduce a resolution Thursday afternoon giving the Oversight Committee subpoena power.

The letter was released less than two hours after Gordon and the Democratic Whitmer administration announced they had agreed to drop the confidentiality provision of his controversial separation arrangement.

Michigan Information & Research Service News first reported the decision to waive the non-disclosure requirement. Gordon and Bobby Leddy, Whitmer's spokesman, said the secrecy provision was dropped "in the interest of greater transparency."

Gordon resigned without explanation on Jan. 22, the same day Whitmer announced a new epidemic order, signed by the then-health director, to reopen restaurants for indoor dining. Whitmer's administration agreed to pay Gordon $155,506 as part of the deal that also required the two sides to maintain confidentiality about the circumstances that led to his departure.

"The evidence is clear that Governor Whitmer’s actions have saved thousands of lives," Gordon wrote Johnson on Thursday. "I was honored to play a part in that work. Governor Whitmer deserves a health director with whom she is comfortable.

"I tendered my resignation, and she accepted it. I am happy now to be a private citizen, see my family, and contribute to our country in new ways. I submit this letter in lieu of testimony."

On Feb. 22, Gordon and Mark Totten, Whitmer's chief lawyer, signed the four-page agreement. The state agreed to pay Gordon a total that represents nine months of salary and health benefits, and he released the state from any potential legal claims.

The Detroit News obtained the agreement through open records requests on March 1. News of the deal drew criticism from lawmakers who said public tax dollars shouldn't be used as part of separation deals that include non-disclosure requirements.

Johnson said he was glad the governor and Gordon agreed to lift the confidentiality provision, but it was "disappointing it took tremendous, sustained public pressure and outcry to get to this point."

"I have requested and will continue to request their testimony before the House's Oversight Committee," Johnson said.

Whitmer held a Thursday morning press conference at Ford Field about the regional state-run vaccination site that begins next week but didn't take any questions from the media.

Since Gordon's deal was released, Whitmer's administration, the House and Senate have acknowledged more than 30 agreements with departing staff over the last five years involving nearly $1 million.

Gordon led the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through the first 10 months of the pandemic. He signed all of the health department's epidemic orders that the Whitmer administration used to fight COVID-19 after the Michigan Supreme Court in October ruled the law the governor used for unilateral emergency orders was an unconstitutional power grab from the Legislature.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson acknowledged Thursday that separation agreements are used in the private sector but argued there is a need for “full disclosure and transparency” in government. In an interview with WDET’s Stephen Henderson, Benson said her office has not used non-disclosure agreements in her office.

Whitmer’s executive directive last week setting parameters for separation agreements was a positive step, said Benson, a Detroit Democrat.

“We do have to be mindful of the challenges that perhaps traditional employment decisions and conversations and agreements don’t always translate to the public arena,” Benson told Henderson.

Staff Writer Sarah Rahal contributed.

cmauger@detroitnews.com