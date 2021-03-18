Trump ally Lee Zeldin looks at challenging Cuomo in New York in 2022

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Republican U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin said that he is “actively exploring” a run against Andrew Cuomo in 2022, if the embattled New York governor seeks an unprecedented fourth term.

A staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, Zeldin acknowledged that he would face headwinds in the strongly Democratic state, but he said that voters will want to have a “correction” next year to stop progressive efforts to raise taxes or cut police spending.

“At all levels of government right now you have one-party rule: in New York City, in Albany and in Washington, D.C.,” he said at a virtual event by Politico. Zeldin, who represents part of Long Island, was one of 147 Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 Electoral College results for President Joe Biden.