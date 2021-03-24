Benson touts Michigan reforms in lobbying for federal election law changes

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson urged a congressional panel Wednesday to support one of the largest overhauls of U.S. election law in decades.

The "For the People" bill, passed by the U.S. House 220-210 earlier this month, would make sweeping changes to federal election law, including instilling restrictions on gerrymandering; lifting photo identification rules; allowing same day registration, early voting and no-reason absentee voting; restricting purges of state voter rolls; and tightening restrictions on campaign financing.

Benson touted Michigan's 2020 implementation of no-reason absentee voting, same day registration and the new independent citizens redistricting commission.

"If Michigan can do all of this in one election cycle in the midst of a global pandemic and during one of the most significant and highly scrutinized election cycles in our lifetime, every state in the country with proper funding and leadership can do the same," the Detroit Democrat told the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration.

Republican senators at Wednesday's hearing denounced the legislation as an overreach of federal authority and a costly undertaking that would prompt "chaos" as states struggled to comply with the federal edicts.

Democratic lawmakers said the federal rules will act as a safeguard against dozens of election reforms proposed by Republican legislatures after the 2020 elections that could work to suppress the vote. The GOP-led Michigan Senate introduced 39 bills Wednesday to make changes to the state's election process.

Benson, whose mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications to Michigan voters prompted Republican outcry, noted absentee voters increased from 1.1 million in November 2016 to 3.3 million in 2020. She said the state's use of paper ballots ensures against hacking and allows for post-election audits to confirm results.

Michigan's experience over the past year should be the "blueprint" for how states implement the federal legislation if passes, Benson said. "Only politics and political will" stand in the way of real change at the federal level, she said.

"At this moment you are our greatest hope and this legislation is our best chance to stop this rollback on voting rights that is sweeping state legislatures throughout the country," Benson said.

Others testifying Wednesday were less optimistic about the effect the federal legislation would have on states, voicing concerns about cost, implementation, voter fraud and violations of states' rights.

If the legislation should pass, Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said, "the sun won’t set in Indiana before we sue the federal government.”

eleblanc@detroitnews.com