Michigan GOP chair quips on video about assassination, 'three witches'

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser labeled the state's top Democratic officeholders "witches" and referenced "assassination" Thursday when pressed for answers about how to remove two sitting GOP congressmen.

In a video obtained by The Detroit News, Weiser made the comments while taking questions from the audience at a North Oakland Republican Club meeting.

Someone in the crowd asked how to unseat U.S. Reps. Fred Upton of St. Joseph and Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township, who were among 10 House Republicans to support the impeachment of former President Donald Trump in January.

Weiser responded that the party is focused on beating the "three witches" in 2022, apparently referring to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — the three statewide Democratic leaders who are up for re-election next year.

Then someone in the crowd can be heard asking about the "witches in our own party."

"Ma'am, other than assassination, I have no other way ... other than voting out. OK?" Weiser said. "You people have to go out there and support their opponents. You have to do what you need to get out the vote in those areas. That's how you beat people."

Asked about Weiser's comments Friday, a spokesman for the Michigan Republican Party said Weiser and the party's executive director, Jason Roe, who also spoke at the event, made very clear that it is up to the voters to determine the nominees of the Republican Party.

"The chairman has personally donated to all Republican congressmen in Michigan and is focused on defeating Democrats, rather than involving the party in primary fights," party spokesman Ted Goodman said.

"The chairman was making it clear that the primary election process is how we decide our nominees for office," Goodman added. "To suggest anything else is dishonest and irresponsible."

Threats against members of Congress jumped 94% in the first two months of the year over the same period last year, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Meijer, who won a competitive race for a seat in the U.S. House in 2020, has publicly discussed threats he's received after voting to impeach Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Meijer has said he was looking to purchase body armor, changing his daily routines and taking other security measures in response to the threats.

"We are living in unstable times. There are 10 of us (Republicans) who voted for impeachment, and that puts a target on our backs both literally and figuratively," Meijer told The Detroit News in January.

"It’s something that I’m very mindful of. We're trying to downplay this, but there's escalating rhetoric. At the same time, where I come down is we need to press for accountability before we can truly heal these divisions."

Upton has been a Republican member of Congress from Michigan for more than three decades. Both Meijer and Upton have gained primary challengers and censure votes from county-level Republican parties since backing impeachment.

Upton has previously said he would support Trump when he agreed with him and disagree when he thought Trump was wrong.

"Congress should not tolerate any effort to impede the peaceful transfer of power. I’ve gone to bat for southwest Michigan everyday I’ve been in Congress, bringing jobs, economic growth and opportunities to our region of the state," Upton said previously. "And that is exactly what I’m going to keep doing.”

Asked at the Thursday event about the future of Meijer and Upton, Weiser said it's up to the voters.

"The primary voters are going to determine if they're going to be on the ballot," he said.

"We happen to live in a democracy where officials are elected by the people," Weiser added later. "The only way you can change the leadership is to get out and vote."

During the Thursday night event, Roe said if people are upset with Meijer and Upton, they should give money to their opponents. The state Republican Party doesn't get involved in primaries and is focused on winning elections in November, he said.

"We don't win by subtraction. We win by addition. And I don't know how we can go to minorities, to Democrats, to independents and say, 'Hey, come with us, come with us to change this country. We want you with us,' when we are assassinating our own," Roe said.

Weiser became the chairman of the Michigan Republican Party for the third time in February after defeating the previous chairwoman, Laura Cox, in a convention race. He is a businessman and a member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

