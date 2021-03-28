UM female deans lambaste Michigan GOP Chair Ron Weiser for 'sexist name calling'

Ann Arbor — Six female deans at the University of Michigan on Sunday joined the chorus of criticism of state Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser, sending him a letter lambasting him for calling the state's top Democratic officeholders "witches."

Weiser, who serves on the UM Board of Regents, has been under fire since The Detroit News published a video Friday showing comments he made last month at a North Oakland Republican Club meeting, in which he referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as "the three witches."

When a crowd member asked Weiser about the "witches in our own party," he replied: "Ma'am, other than assassination, I have no other way ... other than voting out. OK?"

Weiser apologized for the "off-hand comments" on Saturday, adding: "I have never advocated for violence and never will." The apology came a day after Weiser tweeted that his comments had been taken out of context.

On Sunday, Anne Curzan, dean of the university's College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, sent an email to department faculty which contained a letter she said she sent to Weiser calling on him "to repair the serious harm you have caused."

In her email Curzan wrote: "As the dean of LSA, I felt compelled to speak out in the face of these comments by a university regent — comments that used misogynistic and inflammatory language and made allusions to violence against elected officials."

Curzan wrote to Weiser: "Your words do damage and disrespect not only to women in leadership positions, whether elected or appointed, but also to young women who will lead in the future. We must speak out in protest when women are threatened with violence because of the decisions they have made.

"We believe that sexist name calling and threats of violence, especially from those in positions of power, simply are not acceptable," the letter said. "This is not a context-dependent question: they are not acceptable."

Co-signing the letter were Patricia Hurn, dean of the School of Nursing; Laurie McCauley, dean of the School of Dentistry; Elizabeth Birr Moje, dean of the School of Education; Lori Ploutz-Snyder, dean of the School of Kinesiology; and Lynn Videka, dean of the School of Social Work.

Several other faculty members signed the letter "in solidarity."

Weiser did not immediately return a phone call Sunday.

UM President Mark Schlissel on Saturday said in a statement that Weiser's remarks "do not represent the university's values or beliefs," while Democratic members of the Board of Regents called for Weiser to resign.

