Former Trump housing appointee fined for abusing her position

Catherine Larkin

Bloomberg

A former political appointee in the Trump administration improperly used her authority in the Department of Housing and Urban Development to film a video about New York City residents for the Republican National Convention, officials said.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel announced a settlement Tuesday with Lynne Patton, who served as Region II administrator. She was fined $1,000 and barred from federal employment for four years after abusing her position to assist former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Patton received permission in early 2019 to temporarily live with New York City Housing Authority residents. The tenants Patton filmed have said they were tricked into appearing in her video, which aimed to show how housing conditions had improved under Trump, according to the New York Times.