Biden's budget proposal targets $600M for electric vehicles, $75M for PFAS

Washington — President Joe Biden's first budget proposal devotes $600 million for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure across 18 federal agencies, as well as $75 million to address contamination by toxic fluorinated chemicals known as PFAS.

The proposed PFAS spending to accelerate toxicity studies and research is part of an $11.2 billion plan for the Environmental Protection Agency, which is a 21% increase over 2021 levels for the agency's budget set under the Trump administration.

"Our country has under-invested in core public services, benefits and protections that are incredibly important to our success," an administration official told reporters on a Friday call.

"This budget is intended to right the ship, so to say, in a lot of areas that both parties have shown interest in."

Biden's promise to replace the federal fleet with U.S- made electric vehicles would likely be a boost for companies like Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., both of which have dedicated billions to making a diverse portfolio of electric vehicles, including pickup trucks, transit vans and delivery vehicles.

The $600 million ask may not go far in reaching the goal of replacing the more than 645,000 vehicles in the federal fleet, which has been estimated to cost $20 billion or more. But it represents "a down payment" for a multiyear transformation of the fleet, the administration wrote in the funding request.

Biden has also promised to roll out 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country to address consumer "range anxiety." In addition to the $600 million proposed in the budget request, Biden has proposed $174 billion to "win" the electric vehicle market in his infrastructure and jobs plan being considered by Congress.

Friday's budget proposal is considered the "skinny" budget — it's a blueprint for how the administration will shape their full budget proposal to come without significant details of each spending initiative. Congress, currently dominated by Democrats in both chambers but with narrow margins, will consider the request and shape the final budget over the coming months.

The spending request is 16% more than current fiscal year spending, the administration said, an effort to correct for "broad disinvestment" in non-defense spending over the last several years.

The budget request outlined Friday morning includes $3.6 billion for water infrastructure, which represents an increase of $625 million over the current spending level. The funds could boost water system upgrades for water systems, schools and households.

The proposal also has $6.5 billion to launch the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, as part of Biden's commitment to ending cancer. That agency would have an initial focus on cancer and diseases such as diabetes and Alzheimer's, officials said.

The budget proposal also includes a "historic" $20 billion increase for Title I funding, which goes toward the added educational needs of low-income children at high-poverty schools, for a total of $36.5 billion in Title I grants.

White House officials indicated that Biden's full budget proposal, with greater detail, will be coming in late spring but that they wanted to give the appropriations committees on Capitol Hill something to start with.

mburke@detroitnews.com

rbeggin@detroitnews.com