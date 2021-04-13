Michigan senator is quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Lansing — Michigan Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, says she will miss Senate session this week because she's quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

Theis, who chairs the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee, said she will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines out of "an abundance of caution." Those guidelines say people should stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a person who has COVID-19.

"I have not been in contact with anyone outside of my household since learning of my exposure," Theis said Tuesday.

"Throughout my time in the House of Representatives and now in the Senate, I have never missed a single vote," the lawmaker added. "I apologize if my absence this week means that I will have to miss votes, but under these circumstances and to protect others, it is best that I stay home until my quarantine period is over."

Theis's statement didn't say whether she has received a negative or positive test result for the virus.

The Michigan Senate met for the first time Tuesday morning after a two-week spring break.

Since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, at least 12 Michigan lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, including four Michigan state senators — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake; Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint; Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte; and Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township.

One Michigan lawmaker, state Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died on March 29, 2020, from an illness that his family believed was linked to the coronavirus.

