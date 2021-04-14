House panel considers reparations bill that Conyers championed

Washington — The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday will consider legislation to study reparations for Black Americans that a former Detroit congressman reintroduced in Congress for 30 years.

It would be the first time since the late U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr. began introducing the bill in 1989 that the legislation, known as H.R. 40, will get a vote in committee. Conyers, who died in 2019, was a former chairman of the Judiciary panel.

The successor to his bill would establish a commission to study the history of slavery and racial discrimination in the United States since 1619 and recommend "appropriate remedies."

The legislation — which languished for decades with limited support even among Democrats — now has 176 co-sponsors in the House, including Michigan Democratic Reps. Brenda Lawrence of Southfield, Dan Kildee of Flint Township, Debbie Dingell of Dearborn, Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township.

And President Joe Biden reiterated to leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus in a White House meeting Wednesday that he supports the legislation and would sign it if adopted by Congress, lawmakers said.

"The historic markup of H.R. 40 is intended to continue a national conversation about how to confront the brutal mistreatment of African Americans during chattel slavery, Jim Crow segregation and the enduring structural racism that remains endemic to our society today," said Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat.

Proponents of reparations argue that centuries after slavery ended, disparities persist due to systemic racial discrimination for which the country needs to atone. But critics claim reparations would be too costly and question a causal link between slavery and the racial inequities of today.

Reparations became a recurrent topic in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary with at least a dozen candidates saying they would support the successor to Conyers’ bill and sign it if elected president.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat, took over sponsorship of Conyers' bill after his resignation in 2017. She called Wednesday's markup a "major step" toward the creation of a reparations commission, which she called "long overdue."

"By passing H.R. 40, Congress can also start a movement toward the national reckoning we need to bridge racial divides," Jackson Lee said in a statement.

"Reparations are ultimately about respect and reconciliation — and the hope that one day, all Americans can walk together toward a more just future."

The bill's prospects in a narrowly divided Senate are uncertain. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has previously signaled his opposition to the proposal, saying in 2019 that he doesn't think "reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea.

"We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African American president," McConnell said. "I think we’re always a work in progress in this country, but no one currently alive was responsible for that."

House Republicans have also resisted the proposal, arguing that the fair distribution of reparations and figuring out who to compensate for slavery would be difficult.

Nadler said the creation of a reparations commission is "not intended to divide, but to continue the efforts commenced by states, localities and private institutions to reckon with our past and bring us closer to racial understanding and advancement."

The Judiciary Committee on Wednesday is also considering the No Ban Act, which aims to block presidents from reinstating a ban on Muslim travel similar to that adopted by former President Donald Trump against individuals from a number of majority-Muslim nations in 2017.

