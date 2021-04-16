Whitmer official extends mask requirement to children as young as 2

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is extending a requirement to children as young as 2 years old that residents wear masks during gatherings under a new epidemic order unveiled Friday.

The policy change comes amid surging COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates in Michigan. The state has led the nation in new cases per population for two weeks, and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, described the situation as "dire" on Thursday.

The new order maintains the 50% capacity limit on indoor dining at restaurants and a 15-person limit on indoor residential gatherings. Some public health experts had called on Whitmer to do more to restrict gatherings and shut down certain activities to combat the high case rates.

The mask requirement previously exempted children younger than the age of 5. Expanding the mask rule to children ages 2 to 4 also requires "a good faith effort to ensure that these children wear masks while in gatherings at childcare facilities or camps," according to a press release from the Whitmer administration.

The new mask policy for children, which takes effect April 26, is meant to address increases in cases among younger Michiganians and recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, according to the press release.

"Michigan continues to implement smart health policies and mitigation measures to fight the spread of COVID-19," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "This includes the requirement to wear a mask while in public and at gatherings, limits on indoor residential social gatherings larger than 15 people with no more than three households, and expanded testing requirements for youth sports.

"Additionally, the most important thing people can do right now is to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their families, and help us eliminate this virus once and for all."

Hertel's past epidemic order was set to expire Monday night. Thenew one takes effect Monday and remains in effect through May 24.

The Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics commended the new order from the Whitmer administration.

"We know that wearing a mask significantly reduces the spread of infection and should be part of the comprehensive strategy to reduce COVID-19-including for children age 2 and up,” organization President Dr. Matthew Hornik said. "Use of masks does not restrict oxygen in the lungs even in children, it is recommended to wear a mask with layers to filter droplets effectively."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children 2 years old and older should wear a mask.

Officials with the Whitmer administration have been holding internal discussions about extending the mask requirement to younger kids since at least January, according to emails The Detroit News obtained through an open records request. A group of pediatricians signed on to a letter requesting the change that was sent to Khaldun on Jan. 19.

"I see countless parents each day who agonize over whether to send their young children back to school, but are worried since masks are not required," wrote Dr. Stephanie Marcus, who identified herself as a pediatrician who works in Oakland County. "These young children are missing out on their precious childhood. They will be certainly the last in line to be vaccinated. It likely won't be anytime in 2021.

"And there is a new contagious variant on the horizon. Ask yourself: would you spend the day in a room with 11 other unmasked humans? I would not! So why would I do that to my child?"

Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, which has often been at odds with the administration during the pandemic, also touted the new order.

"We laud the difficult, but appropriate decision today by MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel to extend the existing epidemic order," Winslow said. "While the order maintains limits on occupancy in restaurants, banquets and event centers, it very importantly opts not to close them a third time as has been suggested by some."

Amid the surging numbers, some health experts — including Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — have urged the Democratic governor's administration to issue new restrictions on gatherings. However, Whitmer has countered that she doesn't believe the approach will work more than a year into the pandemic.

"We are so incredibly divided after, I think, the politics of the last 14 months," Whitmer said during a Thursday night appearance on MSNBC's "All in With Chris Hayes." "And so it is a very difficult moment where I am still trying to get the Legislature to just deploy resources that the Trump administration sent us."

She continued, "What might seem like a natural thing to do is much more complicated than what the CDC might suggest when you look at the reality here on the ground."

After the number of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a record high of 4,011 Tuesday, the tally dropped slightly the next two days to 3,960 Thursday.

The state reported 45,817 new cases of the virus last week, a 19-week high.

cmauger@detroitnews.com