Michigan to get $1 billion in federal aid for child care

Washington — Michigan is set to receive $1.1 billion in federal funding to support child care in the state.

Many families continue to struggle with child care a year into the pandemic after mass closures of child care centers, some of them permanent.

Some that have reopened have had difficulties paying for new expenses needed to keep operating safely under pandemic guidelines.

About $700 million of the new funding for Michigan will come from the federal child care stabilization fund to help child care providers reopen or stay open, keep workers on the payroll and provide mental health support for educators and children, according to U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, whose office announced the aid.

Another $437 million would be in the form of more flexible funding to help the state make child care more affordable for families, boost access to high-quality care for families receiving the subsidies and to increase compensation for early childhood workers, Levin's office said.

The funding was approved as part of the COVID-19 relief package this year. The funding will go to the state, which will allocate it to childcare providers and families.

“An unprecedented number of women have left the workforce altogether during this crisis to balance their caretaking duties," said Levin, who serves on the House Education & Labor Committee.

