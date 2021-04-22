Stabenow honored by Bryce Harlow Foundation

Washington — The Bryce Harlow Foundation honored Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow at its annual awards ceremony, which was virtual due to the pandemic.

Stabenow, who has served in the Senate since 2000 and chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, received the Bryce Harlow Award, which the foundation said honors an elected official "whose career is built on championing principles of integrity, dedication and professionalism."

In a tribute video, General Motors Chairwoman Mary Barra said Stabenow embodies what it means to be a public servant. "She is straightforward decisive and trustworthy," Barra said. "She's an outstanding listener and communicator and has dedicated her life to serving the people of Michigan."

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, who has partnered with Stabenow on healthcare legislation, called her "relentless."

"She doesn't give up," he said. "She continues to look for a way to get things done."

Dow Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling credited Stabenow with listening to people with different perspectives. "She works tirelessly to bridge differences and she always does it with a smile on her face," he said.

The Bryce Harlow Foundation promotes the lobbying and government advocacy industry. Other Michigan lawmakers who have received the award include Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph (2015) and the late Rep. John Dingell, D-Dearborn (1996).

