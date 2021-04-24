Pontiac mayor will need write-in campaign for 3rd term

Associated Press

Pontiac – The mayor of Pontiac will have a tougher time trying to stay in office.

Deidre Waterman said she will run as a write-in candidate in August after election officials disqualified her from the ballot for failure to submit campaign finance reports on time. She is in her second term as mayor.

Waterman called it a “frivolous challenge.” But Oakland County officials said the rules are not a secret.

Waterman’s campaign didn’t file overdue campaign reports until Thursday, elections director Joe Rozell said.

On April 13, Waterman had signed an affidavit “that says under penalty of perjury she is swearing that all fees and all reports have been filed,” Rozell said.

Waterman can advance to the fall election if she finishes first or second in the primary as a write-in candidate. The other candidates are Mark Holland and Tim Greimel.

“I look forward to continuing the fight for progress, justice and inclusivity in Pontiac city government,” Waterman said.