Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference back Sept. 24-26

The Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference returns this fall, officials announced Tuesday.

The 34th biennial event is scheduled for Sept. 24-26 at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, the Michigan Republican Party said in a statement.

Registration is available through the event's website.

The party will announce keynote speakers, panelists and events in the coming weeks, according to the release.

"This year's Mackinac conference is one of the most important we've ever had," said Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser. "After how difficult this past year has been for small businesses, families and students, our speakers and panels will lay out a path to reinvigorate Michigan and ensure we come roaring back."

Since 1955, state Republicans have gathered every two years on the island "to discuss ideas, to learn how to articulate the Republican message and to interact with fellow Republicans from across the state — and the country," according to the website. "The Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference has become one of the premier Republican events in the Midwest."

During the last conference in 2019, attendees welcomed then-U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. According to the Michigan Republican Party, the former Indiana governor was the first sitting vice president to speak at the gathering.

The conference that year also featured appearances by former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Other speakers in previous years have included former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Sen. John McCain and 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney.